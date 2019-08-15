According to her, she's focus to bring back the missing girls to the families adding that she will not waste time thinking about the pressure mounted on her to resign.

Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah speaking at the maiden Commonwealth Speaker Forum in Accra on Wednesday, 15 August 2019, said: "When you have everybody calling for your resignation and other things, the question you need to ask is: Is that what will solve the problem?

"There is a problem for us to solve and that is my focus."

She added: "have to focus and bring whatever situation we have to the conclusive stages not to waste time thinking about whether you want to resign or you don’t want to resign."

"So, when it is time for me to leave, I will leave because somebody was there and I am here and another person will be here."

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah addressing journalists at a press conference on Tuesday, 2 April 2019, said the police has discovered the location of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi but will not disclose the whereabouts of the girls for their safety.

"It’s taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don't want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. All the stakeholders who are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound," she said.

However, some Ghanaians mounted pressure on her to resign over lack of information concerning investigations on the kidnapped girls.

They said, they are not satisfied with the police investigations.

Some pressure groups called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack her because she's incompetent.

The groups said the CID boss is "incompetent and insensitive" in relation to her public comments on the Takoradi kidnapped girls.

Priscilla Blessing Bentum was first kidnapped on August 17, 2018, while Ruthlove Quayeson was kidnapped on December 4, 2018, and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie also kidnapped on December 21, 2018.