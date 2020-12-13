The Western regional police command confirmed the incident, saying Constable Senanu Davordzie allegedly fell on the rifle.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Olivia Ewuraabena Adiku said the personnel had returned from night duty and was returning the rifle to the armoury when the incident occurred, Myjoyonline.com reports.

“At the entrance of the RDF charge office, Senanu fell off the motorbike and the rifle he was carrying went off accidentally, discharging two ammunition, which hit him in the abdomen,” said the police P.R.O.

Takoradi police officer dies after his AK-47 discharged 2 bullets into his abdomen

Colleagues of the victim rushed him to the Takoradi hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has since been deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

READ ALSO: A “crack team of lawyers and senior NDC officials” storm EC offices to gather evidence (video)

In other news, the European Union Election Observers have said that the Ghanaian media was biased in its coverage of the election 2020.

In the EOM’s preliminary report on the controversial December 7 elections published on its website on December 9, 2020, it said that unlike the opposition National Democratic Congress, the governing New Patriotic Party and its candidate Akufo-Addo enjoyed massive coverage by the state-owned media.

It further observed that for private media firms, bias was shown towards either the NPP or the NDC, mentioning a few media platforms analysed.

“The media reported freely on the elections in a polarized environment. State-owned GTV favoured the NPP in its election-related coverage. Furthermore, the ruling party and its presidential candidate benefited from extensive additional coverage on GTV, Uniiq FM and in the Daily Graphic through news and live broadcasts of government inaugurations. Various private media analysed by the EU EOM showed biased coverage in favour of the NPP (UTV, The Chronicle, Daily Guide) or the NDC (Adom FM and Joy FM).

“The two main parties deployed social media teams who posted content in a coordinated manner across a range of platforms to promote their presidential candidate and discredit the rival. Misinformation spread by both sides risked confusing voters and interfering in the formation of electoral opinions. Hate speech was not a feature of the online political discourse,” the European Union Observer Mission wrote on its official website.