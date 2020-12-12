The NDC’s candidate, former President Mahama who has discredited the declaration of the incumbent President as the winner of the just-ended election hinted at challenging the outcome through every legitimate means until the will of the people is restored.

While addressing Ghanaians through a press conference in Accra on Thursday after the EC’s election result declaration, Mr. Mahama said the NDC would deploy its legal team to assist its determined party supporters in their fight against overturning the true outcome of the election.

"We are deploying an additional crack teams of lawyers and senior Party officials to support them. Also, in order not to leave any further infractions unaccounted for, the NDC will continue its meticulous audit of all presidential pink sheets to ensure that the verdict of the people is upheld," he said.

“Finally, let me assure our teeming supporters and millions of Ghanaians who voted for this change, which has been stolen - the real stolen verdict - that we are beefing up capacity in the constituencies, where the ruling NPP is seeking to overturn our Parliamentary victories already chalked.

“These steps will surely lead to our next line of actions within the constraints of our democratic governance process.

"We want to send a caution to the EC that in line with Regulation 47 of CI 127, they should ensure that election data is preserved for a year, after elections.

“Let me assure you, my dear voter, your vote will count.”

Now a video has emerged in which senior lawyers of the NDC are seen besieging an office of the Electoral Commission to demand information about the election.

Lawyer Kwadzogah Adawudu, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Collins Dauda were among the delegation sighted in the video demanding documents from a returning officer who said he had sent all the documents to the regional office, so did not have a copy to give them.