According to the GJA, the fact that the election was characterized by violence in certain parts of the country, leading to the shooting and injuring of some journalists, and yet the practitioners remained steadfast and exhibited an appreciable level of professionalism must be commended.

In a statement released by the GJA and signed by its president Affail Monney, the association said the “life-threatening experiences as well as the inestimable sacrifice, sleepless nights, boundless energy, patriotic zeal, reportorial skills, editorial competence, analytical power and projectional acumen journalists and media houses displayed deserve fulsome commendation and not outright condemnation.”

It condemned cyberbullying of some media houses and their journalists as well as attempts by some political figures to belittle the media’s astounding coverage of the election.

“The GJA encourages all journalists to go about their professional work unafraid and unintimidated. They should also inject the highest degree of circumspection in their work and do nothing to fan the flames of tension nor stoke the embers of violence,” the statement reads in part.

Read the full statement below:

13th December, 2020

NEWS RELEASE

GJA STANDS BY JOURNALISTS OVER ELECTION 2020 COVERAGE

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) reiterates its unwavering, unshakable and irrevocable commitment to stand by all media practitioners in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.

This has been an election with heightened tension, tremendous challenges and enormous risks occasioned by gun shots which left two journalists critically injured at a collation centre in Accra.

The GJA strongly believes that these life-threatening experiences as well as the inestimable sacrifice, sleepless nights, boundless energy, patriotic zeal, reportorial skills, editorial competence, analytical power and projectional acumen journalists and media houses displayed deserve fulsome commendation and not outright condemnation.

True, there were a few instances of imperfections in the coverage of the elections. But these imperfections did not, and cannot, obscure the fact that the media generally excelled of which Ghanaians must be proud. More pointedly, nothing justifies the verbal attacks, blazing threats and cyber- bullying being perpetrated against certain journalists and media houses for performing their electoral duty and executing their constitutional mandate. The anti- media brew which is bubbling in certain political circles is inimical to press freedom and dangerous to our democracy. This must stop forthwith.

The GJA encourages all journalists to go about their professional work unafraid and unintimidated. They should also inject the highest degree of circumspection in their work and do nothing to fan the flames of tension nor stoke the embers of violence.

Finally, the GJA appeals to the media community to lend their full support to moves to calm down tempers and pull back the nation back from the precipice it finds itself.

Ayeekooo once again to all journalists in Ghana.

Affail Monney

President