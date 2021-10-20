Tamale: 4 suspected gays fined GH¢1,200 each

The incident attracted onlookers who intervened and upon interrogation, it was revealed they were gay.

The two were handed over to the Choggu Naa and upon further interrogation, they named two others who were also hauled before the chief.

The Choggu Chief Naa Alhassan Mohammed has fined the four suspected gays GH¢1200 and a ram each to pacify the gods.

The chief fined them giving reasons that the suspected gays disrespected his land for practising LGBTQ+.

The chief in his ruling after interrogations said the act is against the land and Islam adding that if it was in an Islamic state they would have stoned them to death.

But considering that there are laws in the country he has handed them over to the police, he stated.

He said "What they have done is desecrating the land and it against the gods. I have laws under my jurisdiction so I am finding them GH¢1,200 each and a ram to pacify the gods. But there are laws of the land and so I will hand them over to the police. If the law says they are guilty they will be dealt with and if it says they are not the law will determine. So I am handing them over to the police. May God expose all those in this act."