Tamale Teaching Hospital strike over attacks by NPP boys

Staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital have laid down their tools over what they describe as unnecessary interference in the administration of the hospital by pro-government hoodlums.

Doctors, laboratory scientists, nurses and midwives of the hospital have all refused to render their services due to the recent attack by Kandahar Boys on the Chief Executive Officer.

The youth, who attacked the hospital, accused the CEO of adopting a habit of issuing threats to staff, engaging in procurement breaches and neglecting the purchase of key hospital consumables such as examination gloves, needles and syringes, among others.

The Kandahar Boys said under the watch of Dr. Alkolbila, the Tamale Teaching Hospital is deteriorating.

But the nurses and midwives, in a press statement on Tuesday, 14 August 2018, said: “We are by this release registering our utmost disgust in respect of the recent happenings at the Tamale Teaching Hospital regarding the invasion, manhandling and locking of the office of the CEO of the hospital.





“We are particularly worried that this is not the first time such a thing is happening in TTH. Past CEOs like Dr Nsia Asare, Dr Tapang, Dr Kenneth Sagoe, Dr Prosper Akanbong and now Dr David Kolbilla, have all suffered this violent act from lawless groups of people within Tamale without any repercussions."



“We, as nurses and midwives of the hospital, condemn these acts of lawlessness that have bedevilled the institution over the past years. Many nurses, midwives and other staff, have faced brutalities over the years at the hospital at the hands of these lawless groups".

The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed has appealed to the health workers to resume work as government addresses their concerns.