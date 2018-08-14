Police to use ‘force’ to open Tamale Hospital locked by Kandahar Boys

news

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that it will take the necessary steps to re-open the administrative offices of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, which was locked up by a vigilante group believed to be linked with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On Monday, members of a vigilante group, the 'Kandahar Boys', chased out the Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region.

The group was also alleged to have attacked clients who had visited the hospital, before locking up the office of the hospital’s CEO.

The vigilante group accused the CEO, Dr. David Zaawumya Kolbila, of being incompetent and misused hospital funds.

They alleged that they were instrumental in his appointment as the CEO but has since ignored them.

The keys to Mr. Kolbila’s office are reportedly still in possession of the vigilante group, almost 24 hours after the incident.

However, the Police has revealed steps to re-open the administrative offices of the Tamale Hospital, with or without the keys.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, the Northern Region Police PRO, ASP Mohammed Tanko, said the Police is working to have the offices opened for work to continue on Tuesday.

ASP Mohammed Tanko said they got to the scene after the incident had happened and were unable to make an arrest.

He was, however, quick to add that the Police is yet to receive an official complaint from the CEO about what exactly happened.