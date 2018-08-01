Taskforce arrests 9 street hawkers after gory Ashaiman accident

news

The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly has arrested nine traders who were caught hawking on the streets of the Ashaiman Central Business District.

Despite last Thursday’s accident claiming one life and injuring many more, some traders have surprisingly returned to selling on the street.

To mitigate the situation, the Assembly set up a special task force to stop traders from selling on the streets.

Nine persons have so far been arrested for flouting the Assembly’s directive that bars traders from selling their wares at unauthorized spots except in the market.

The arrested hawkers will subsequently be put before court as part of the Assembly’s plans to ensure sanity on the streets.

Prosecutor for the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Mr. Katey George, said the Assembly will continue to arrest persons who hawk on the streets in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

According to him, defaulters will be fined between GHc3000 and GHc1,200 if found to be guilty of flouting the Assembly’s directives.

“They are using the Public Health Act and the maximum fine is Ghc3,000 and the lowest is Ghc1,200 when they are found guilty. We have appealed to their conscience several times; we have talked to them but they will not listen. The way forward is that we will not stop,” he said.

“We will continue to educate them. We will not give them any permanent place. This is because the markets are there and they are supposed to be there but they do not want to go there. They rather send their children and relatives to go to the streets. Those who are coming are also not from this jurisdiction. They are coming from Kasoa, Teshie, Nungua, Adenta and the other areas,” he added.