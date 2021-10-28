Tattoos, double piercing, scars and stretch marks - Immigration applicants are being disqualified for these factors

However, in order to prune the numbers down, officials of the Immigration Service are using different body features to achieve.

In an interview on Accra based Joy TV in Kumasi, Chief Superintendent Alfred Fiifi Ocran explained that they are using tattoos, double piercing and height infractions to disqualify some of the applicants.

“There should be no piercings for males. That one will automatically disqualify because it’s part of the standards that were set”, he said.

“For females there should be one piercing. If it is more than one you will be disqualified. For tattoos if it’s visible we will disqualify you, for both male and female”.