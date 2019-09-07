He was allegedly shot three times in the chest at Sofokrom by some unknown assailants believed to be armed robbers. His body was then dumped at Dunkwa, near Beposo in the Shama District. A resident told host of Omanbapa on Connect FM, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson Saturday that the deceased went to work Friday but never returned home.

According to the resident, efforts to reach the deceased whose name have been given only as Kaya, proved futile causing his colleague taxi drivers to mount a search for him Saturday morning. One of the taxi drivers later informed residents at Sofokrom that he has found a body at Dunkwa.

Residents including the car owner rushed to the scene only to discover it was the taxi driver. The taxi had been taken away.

A report was made to the Police in the area who have since conveyed the body of Kaya to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue for autopsy while investigations have commenced into the case.

Credit: 3news