According to her, persons not registered by the Council or given licence will not be able to teach in public or private schools in the country.

She made this known at the 2nd Municipal Teacher/Worker Prize of the Education Directorate of the La-Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly held at Labone in Accra and it was on the theme: "Qualified Teachers, our Collective Responsibility to Quality Education".

She said the introduction of teacher license and continuous professional development were key policies being pursued by the government through the NTC, which was aimed at improving the professional standing and status of teachers in the country.

She said "It is incumbent on all of us to take collective responsibility to ensure that we have qualified teachers in our educational institutions for quality education in our country.

"It is believed that improving the quality of a teacher, tremendously improves the quality of students learning."

Newly trained teachers are to be charged GH¢150 whiles those in the service will pay GH¢200 for licensing exam.

The move is to enforce discipline and eliminate non-performing teachers from the system, in accordance with the new Teachers Licensing Policy under the Education Act 778 (2008).

Professional teachers already in the system will also be streamlined while nonprofessional teachers will be given temporal license for three years during which they are expected to acquire the license.

In addition, the license will be renewed each year for the teachers after they have gone through professional development programmes and appraisals to get their licences renewed.