TUTAG described the non-payment of their December public universities allowances as a refusal by government to comply with the ruling by the National Labor Commission.

Speaking to the Greater Accra President of TUTAG, Dr Ibrahim Zubairu said until the Association gets the assurance of paying their allowances; they will not rescind their decision.

“The NLC ruling on 28th of October held that the government should pay us all the allowances of our salaries for December…One paid in January, the other one paid in February and we agreed on that but when our salaries came, it came with the old good allowances so members were not happy that they had been shortchanged.”

The three-week continuous industrial action by TUTAG and the recent indefinite strike also declared by the administrators had dire consequences on technical education in the country.

The strike by the two unions was over the government’s failure to migrate them onto the public universities’ salary structure.

TUTAG called off their 3-week old strike in October after meeting with the Labour Commission, Ministry of Finance and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.