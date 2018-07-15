Pulse.com.gh logo
Teenager jailed seven years for defilement


Kwame Mensah, a 19-year old fisherman, arrested for defiling a 15-year old Junior High School girl at Elmina, was on Thursday jailed for seven years by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast.

He pleaded guilty to defilement when the court presided over by Mrs Afia Nyarko Adu-Amankwah, read his charge to him.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Hevi said the complainant is a food vendor and the mother of the victim residing at Essaman while the convict is a resident of Ayisa all suburbs of Elmina.

However, on Monday, June 26 at about 0740 hrs, the victim left home and all efforts to locate her proved futile.

READ ALSO: Collapse building kills 7 year-old boy

Unknown to her mother, the convict had lured the girl to his room where he had series of sexual dalliance with her.

On Saturday June 28, Mensah was seen with the girl and he was subsequently arrested and sent to the Elmina police station.

The police later referred the case to the Cape Coast Domestic violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) for further investigation and medical examination.

The medical report revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

It came out during Police investigation that the two have been in sexual relationship for the past six- months as the girl visited the convict every Saturday where they had sexual intercourse.

The prosecutor said on each occasion the convict gave her GH¢50.00 weekly stipends for her upkeep.

