The furniture in the court is also in a dilapidated state while the ceiling fans looked corroded while parts of the ceiling had peeled off, the Mirror newspaper reported on Friday.

Some of the court workers have bemoaned the poor working environment they operate in and called on the Tema Municipal Assembly to rectify the situation, the newspaper adds.

It will be recalled that last year, Pulse.com.gh reported that the Kasoa Magistrate Court has no washroom compelling the judge to use a chamber pot when she needs to attend nature’s call.

The judge, Felicia Gandezi, she uses the chamber pot and has to empty the content immediately after in order to avoid an unpleasant smell at the premises.

She said this when the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo visited the court as part of a four-day tour in the Central Region.

According to her, even though it is an unpleasant situation, she said she has no option than to use the chamber pot.

In Wa in the Upper Region last year, the Chief Justice threatened to shut down the Wa District Court if officials of the Municipal Assembly fail to find suitable location for the Court.

The Court is currently sharing a small structure with the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), a situation the CJ described as unacceptable and should not be countenanced in a modern day justice delivery system.