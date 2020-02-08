The $57 million project, according to Mr Yujin Uemura, the Project Manager, Shimizu-Dai Nippon JV, said minor construction works such as drains and asphalting of inner roads are about to start and that the project will be handed over to the Government of Ghana in June.

Uemura gave the assurance when Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways paid a working visit to the site last Wednesday as part of his tour to some major road projects in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

From there, the minister and his team inspected works on the Teshie Link Road (LEKMA Road), the Pokuase Interchange, the Ofankor to Nsawam stretch, Kwafokrom and Apedwa roads.

Briefing the media after inspection tour, the minister expressed satisfaction at the progress of work.

He also urged the contractors not to handover defective projects to the government, citing the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, which floods anytime it rains.

“When you look at some of our interchanges, for instance, the Kwame Nkrumah interchange, they experience flooding whenever it rains and so extra works were done to prevent the occurrences, therefore whatever it is, we must avoid the same thing happening here when the project is finally handed over to government,” he said.

About Accra-Tema Motorway interchange

The $60 million interchange is to replace the roundabout to ease traffic on the Accra-Aflao highway and the Tema- Akosombo road which intercept each other at the Tema Motorway roundabout.

The project involves detailed engineering and construction of the roundabout into an interchange and other ancillary works, including drainage, pedestrian walkways and landscaping.

The project, which is expected to be completed in two years, will be executed by Messrs Shimizu-Dai Nippon Joint Venture (SDJV), with CTI Engineering International Co. Ltd as consultants.

It is being funded with a grant by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).