He said the NPP government was committed to surmounting the obstacles of massive encroachment of the reserve zone to rebuilding the roads from the Tema port to the Motorway, which links the country’s capital to the industrial city, Tema.

He made this known during a tour of some project sites in Accra with a team including Anthony Karbo, one of his deputies, and some directors of agencies under the Ministry.

Amoako Atta cautioned property development agencies and individuals to desist from building on and close to road reserve zones and stated that the government would deal ruthlessly with institutions and individuals who flout the law.

He added: "Yesterday’s mistakes will be corrected today. If we do not stop such lawbreakers it will get out of hand."

"This generation is scrambling for resources and using nature unsustainably as if there is no tomorrow. If Dr Nkrumah and our forefathers behaved this way, we would have been left with nothing.

"Under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we will not condone with such indiscipline on our roads. We will make sure that technocrats at the various assemblies will be punished for giving out permits for such activities," he stated.

Currently, the 19-kilometre highway that links Tema to Accra is in a deplorable state as it is covered with deep potholes and road markings have been wiped off by the thousands of vehicles that ply the roads everyday.

The road generates huge funds from road toll tickets daily.

The Tema motorway has deteriorated and now a death trap with high traffic growth and encroachment.

In 2018, Ghanaians who ply the road got angry and threatened not to pay toll again until the potholes are fixed.