Tema records 4 daylight robberies in less than a week

Four different cases of armed robbery have been recorded in Tema in the last one week.

Four different armed robbery cases have been recorded in Tema in the Greater Accra region in the last one week.

According to a report by The Finder, residents of the area are currently living in fear following the multiple robbery attacks.

Three gun-wielding men are reported to have attacked a woman who had her beauty shop located at Lebanon, a suburb of Ashaiman.

READ ALSO:  Police arrest 150 criminals in Accra

The thieves reportedly stole some valuables from the beauty shop, including electronic gadgets and a bag containing an unspecified amount of money.

Although one of the shop attendants raised an alarm, the robbers still managed to escape on a motorbike.

A separate robbery incident was recorded last Friday at the Community 8 Shell filling station at Tema, with the robbers again managing to escape.

Another robbery reportedly took place at Kaysen Gas station in Community 4, Tema, on Monday – just three days after the one at the Community 8 Shell filling station.

Meanwhile, a pharmacy at Tema Community 4 was also robbed by a gang of robbers on motorbikes.

Despite being captured on the CCTV footage, the robbers could not be identified because they were wearing helmets.

The Tema Regional Police Commander, (DCOP) Mr. Edward Johnson Oyifi-Akrofi, has since called a meeting to help tackle the growing rate of robbery cases in the community.

The meeting was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tema Regional Police command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr. Joseph Benefo Darkwah.

READ ALSO:  Police block journalists from Parliament over RTI bill

In a statement, the Police encouraged residents to report any incident or persons they find to be suspicious in the community.

It added that the Police has intensified its vehicular and boot patrols within the metropolis and suspect a syndicate is behind the spate of armed robberies in Tema.

