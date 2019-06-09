The UK High Commission in Ghana gave the warning in an updated travel advice to UK nationals in Ghana and those planning to visit the country.

"If you’re in these areas, you should remain vigilant, exercise caution and follow the advice of local authorities. If this does happen, local police may impose curfews to contain the situation," the travel advice noted.

"Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Ghana. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners".

The warning comes following terrorists attacks in Ghana's neigbouring countries: Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

Terrorists with links to ISIS are active in Burkina Faso and Mali. They have engaged in deadly firefights with local forces.

Meanwhile, an estimated 80,000 UK nationals visit Ghana every year and Ghana is one of the Western European country's major trading partners in Africa.

Last week, the Canadian government also alerted its nationals traveling to Ghana or in Ghana following the kidnapping of two Canadians in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

"Violent crimes, including armed robbery and kidnapping, may occur. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone or displaying signs of wealth. Ensure that windows and doors in your residence are secured," the statement said.

Also, two suspected terrorists from Burkina Faso have been arrested in the Upper West Region.

One of them had stormed a Roman Catholic Church armed with a fully loaded pistol, but was busted after two persons became suspicious about him and alerted the police.

The other was arrested after he crossed the border illegally to buy alcohol last Wednesday.