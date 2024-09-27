Tests on ‘pregnant’ protester at 2 hospitals show she’s not pregnant – Police

“In the case of the alleged pregnant woman, Gloria Vera Louise, we would like to clarify that at the time of the arrest, there was no visible indication that she was pregnant. Additionally, at no point during the arrest or subsequent interactions did the said suspect inform the police of a pregnancy. Again, there was no communication to the court of any such condition, either by herself or through her lawyers," the police explained.

“In order to establish the veracity or otherwise of the claim in the public domain of the alleged pregnancy, the police took the initiative and sent her to the Police Hospital and an independent health facility for a thorough medical examination. Both medical results came out negative, suggesting that Gloria Vera Louise is not pregnant as claimed,” the update added.

Further, the police revealed that one of the arrested protesters is facing charges for endangering a child by bringing her to the protest site.

“In the course of the arrest, police realised that one of the suspects, Grace Asantewaa, a 50-year-old woman, who is being reported as a 68-year-old, had a child with her. In order not to separate the child from the woman, the child was allowed to accompany her to the police station."

“At the police station, officers provided the child with food, and for the sake of the child, her guardian, Grace Asantewaa, was granted police enquiry bail and allowed to go home with the child."

The police added, “The Ghana Police Service has charged Grace Asantewaa with the offence of exposing a child to danger, by bringing her to the demonstration grounds, contrary to section 71 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).”

The police seized the opportunity to caution the public, urging them to avoid exposing children to dangerous activities.

Responding to allegations of mistreatment and the abuse of protesters' rights, the police stated that, “the Police Administration has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB, formerly PIPS) to investigate the circumstances under which two of the suspects were kept in police custody beyond 48 hours without being sent to court, for necessary disciplinary action to be taken against those responsible.”