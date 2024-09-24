39 Democracy Hub protesters remanded for alleged acts of lawlessness

The protesters, who were apprehended during demonstrations on 22nd and 23rd September, appeared before the court today, 24th September 2024, where their bail requests were denied.
Thirty-nine of over forty protesters arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly engaging in acts of lawlessness at the 37 Intersection in Accra will remain in custody for the next two weeks.
Recommended articles
In a statement released by the Ghana Police Service, it was revealed that 28 of the accused have been remanded into police custody, while the remaining 11 were transferred to prison custody. The court has scheduled the next appearance for 30 of the accused on 8th October 2024, with 9 others expected to reappear on 11th October.
The protesters, some of whom had already spent days in detention, were brought to the court under tight security, handcuffed and escorted in a bus. The demonstration, which took place at the 37 Roundabout, was part of a three-day rally organised by the Democracy Hub to protest against the ongoing galamsey crisis—illegal mining that has ravaged Ghana’s environment—and economic mismanagement.
The charges brought against the protesters include:
- Conspiracy
- Unlawful assembly
- Causing unlawful damage
- Offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace
- Assault on a public officer
According to the police statement, "the remaining suspects will also face court action, with the case being handled by the Office of the Attorney-General." During their court appearance, the protesters, who pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and unlawful assembly, stood defiant in their opposition to the issues raised, particularly the government’s handling of illegal mining and economic difficulties.
The protests, which escalated into a standoff with the police on Sunday, 22nd September, have highlighted the increasing public frustration with the government's failure to tackle galamsey and other pressing national concerns.