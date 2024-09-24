39 Democracy Hub protesters remanded for alleged acts of lawlessness

In a statement released by the Ghana Police Service, it was revealed that 28 of the accused have been remanded into police custody, while the remaining 11 were transferred to prison custody. The court has scheduled the next appearance for 30 of the accused on 8th October 2024, with 9 others expected to reappear on 11th October.

Pulse Ghana

The protesters, some of whom had already spent days in detention, were brought to the court under tight security, handcuffed and escorted in a bus. The demonstration, which took place at the 37 Roundabout, was part of a three-day rally organised by the Democracy Hub to protest against the ongoing galamsey crisis—illegal mining that has ravaged Ghana’s environment—and economic mismanagement.

The charges brought against the protesters include:

Conspiracy

Unlawful assembly

Causing unlawful damage

Offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace

Assault on a public officer

According to the police statement, "the remaining suspects will also face court action, with the case being handled by the Office of the Attorney-General." During their court appearance, the protesters, who pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and unlawful assembly, stood defiant in their opposition to the issues raised, particularly the government’s handling of illegal mining and economic difficulties.