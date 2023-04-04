ADVERTISEMENT
The clerks in Parliament counted strangers to aid the Majority to pass 3 tax bills – Kofi Adams

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams has accused the clerks in Parliament of not playing fair in the recent passage of three tax bills.

Kofi Adams, MP for Buem
Kofi Adams, MP for Buem

He said the head count made by the clerks included some people who were not Parliamentarians.

Speaking in an interview on Citi TV in Accra, Mr. Adams said the clerks in Parliament are to blame for the passage of the bills.

“If the clerks were truthful, if they had truly counted the people they are supposed to have counted and not counted strangers, [the bills wouldn’t have been passed]. That was the best strategy to go for,” he stated.

Asked if the Minority knew if all 137 Majority MPs were present in the House during voting, he said, “at the time we were taking the vote, the person we knew was not in the house was the deputy majority chief whip, Seyram Alhassan, but she finally came in. At that time we didn’t know that the Nanton MP, Mohammed Tuferu was not around”.

He reiterated, “it’s a bit difficult to tell the presence or absence of virtually everybody in the house. Our intelligence told us that Mohammed Tuferu has had an accident and was on his way.

Parliament on Friday, March 31, passed the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

In a related development, the NPP MP for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru said he had to defy a terrible accident to come vote for the bills because they are very important.

He recounted how he as driven to Parliament from the accident scene in an Uber adding that he was heading to the chamber to vote when some colleagues saw the state in which he was and subsequently took him to a washroom for medical attention.

“You may not really understand what was actually happening and I am sure you are also mindful of the important bills that we needed to pass… honestly speaking, I don’t know how you are going to feel about it or whoever is going to feel about it.

Among others, he was injected, before an incision was made at the top right side of his eye where he sustained a deep cut. In the midst of all this, he restated his desire to be in the chamber to vote on the three bills.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
