After the government in 2020 installed free Wifi in all public Colleges of Education, the Minister in a statement to the service provider, Busy internet said the cost of the College of Education wifi service has overburdened the budget of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS).
Colleges of Education will now start paying for free Wi-fi – Education Minister
Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has revealed that the teacher training institutions will soon bear the cost for the free internet services provided to them.
He said: "Upon a review of the contract for the provision of internet services to pre-tertiary schools, we noticed that Colleges of Education were also benefitting from the facility and this is overburdening the funding of free SHS."
The government awarded the contract for the first batch of Wi-Fi installations in some second cycle and tertiary institutions in February 2020.
Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia announced that the initiative is to allow students in Senior High Schools and those in tertiary institutions to "access that knowledge" that exists on the internet.
The project is part of the free Wi-Fi government is providing in all educational institutions across the country.
