He said: "Upon a review of the contract for the provision of internet services to pre-tertiary schools, we noticed that Colleges of Education were also benefitting from the facility and this is overburdening the funding of free SHS."

The government awarded the contract for the first batch of Wi-Fi installations in some second cycle and tertiary institutions in February 2020.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia announced that the initiative is to allow students in Senior High Schools and those in tertiary institutions to "access that knowledge" that exists on the internet.