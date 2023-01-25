National Cathedral will cost Ghana $1 billion – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Speaking on Accra-based Citi TV, the opposition lawmaker said his estimates include the demolition of buildings on the land the Cathedral is sighted and the payment of compensations.

“We were told by the Finance Minister that the project will cost $100 million, then the figure rose to $150 million. The Chairman, Opoku Onyinah later mentioned $200 million but now based on fresh documents, I have realized the project is going to cost the Ghanaian taxpayer about $1 billion.

“The same amount former president Mahama used to set up the Ghana Gas project which is earning us about $400 million a year,” Ablakwa told Umaru Sanda Amadu.

The North Tongu MP noted that the estimated $400 million does not include the cost of relocation of the Judges’ bungalows, the $50 million needed for the relocation of the Judicial Training Institute and the $10 million to relocate the passport office.

Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

He added that Waterstone Complex which had its offices demolished to make way for the cathedral is also in court suing the government for $120 million and also millions of dollars needed to relocate the Comsys office and the residence of the Malian Ambassador.

Ablakwa indicated that the total cost of all these amounts including modifications to the project such as the Biblical garden and the museum will shoot the total cost from $400 million to over $1 billion.