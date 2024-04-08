ADVERTISEMENT
The new cocoa farm gate price is an insult – Ghanaian cocoa farmers fume at govt

Evans Annang

The Cocoa Farmers Association has hit back against the new farm gate prices for cocoa beans announced by the government.

According to the Association, the new price by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is an insult to hardworking cocoa farmers in the country.

The President of the Cocoa Farmers Association, Stephenson Anane Boateng believes that the government could do better with the new farm gate prices announced.

“Cocoa has been raised globally to $10,000 per metric ton. So if you compare, and you convert to our currency, it is running into over GH¢9,000. We disagree with them. We pay our labor, we buy inputs for the farm, and then we also pay ourselves.

“So in a nutshell, we get only GH¢600 for that while COCOBOD also gets GH¢7,000. So what work did COCOBOD do and give us that money? It’s an insult!” he added.

The Government through the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) announced an increase for the Producer Price of cocoa by 58.26% from 1,308ghc to 2,070ghc per 64kg for the rest of the 2023/24 cocoa season.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a quick response indicated that the farm-gate price of cocoa if below 60% of the prevailing international market price is a monumental rip-off of the nation’s suffering cocoa farmers.

