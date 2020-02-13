The lady behind the iconic “Akwaaba” photo seen in various houses and offices has opened up on how the said picture became a viral emblem.

Angelina Oduro said when she first stepped into a studio to take the photo, she didn’t know it will go this far.

Speaking in an interview with Elbaboriz TV, Angelina said she was just taking a photo to be placed in her hall.

The photo has since become one of the most iconic emblems in Ghana and is seen in various offices, arts and craft centers across the country.

The viral "Akwaaba" photo of Angelina

It has also become the unofficial national photo conveying the “Akwaaba” message, to welcome visitors and tourists into Ghana.

“When I became of age, I decided to take a picture and put in my hall,” she revealed.

She explained that all she was thinking about was emulating a picture she saw on a drinking bar when she was a young girl

Angelina said she admired that picture so much that, in 1999, she told a photographer to help her replicate it with her own self.

Angelina is now a married woman with two kids

“My mum used to send me, and there was this bar with a beautiful lady pouring plamwine. I was just admiring it,” she said.

“I always used to say that I would grow up and take a photo like this one.”

Angelina said her photographer later asked her permission to begin selling the picture following a surge in requests from buyers.

She revealed that, although she didn’t like it at first that her photo was flying around, she made some money from it.

“Once in a while, he [photographer] would tell me he has sold something,” Angelina stated, adding that she was just 19 years when her photo started making waves.

Angelina is currently married with two children and teaches at fashion schools as a trade.