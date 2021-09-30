Guess what! The experience he had at the facility blew his mind and he could not hide the excitement. He took to his Facebook page to shower praise on the doctors and nurses.

According to him, “the professionalism, the ward visits and the smiles” by the workers right from the doctors down to the kitchen staff were therapeutic.

The former Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) disclosed that he has been discharged and is recuperating at home.

“Exactly a week today, I went under the knife at the 37 Military Hospital, not any minor part but on my throat. It was Dr.

Edward Asumanu and "The Team". I woke up about 3 hours later in my bed in the ward. The professionalism, the ward visits and the smiles made me feel great. Dr. Asumanu showed up when I least expected him. The nurses came in and out even at midnight and thanked me for allowing them to attend to me. I can't mention all the doctors by names but Dr. Mahama's brief business-like visit is stuck. The kitchen staff were prompt.

May God bless you all. I am home and fine,” Vitus Azeem wrote on Facebook.

His followers have been reacting to the post and wishing him a speedy recovery.