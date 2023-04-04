The three tax bills were more important than my life – Nanton MP

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Tufeiru event went as far to declare the bills important than his life.

He recounted how he as driven to Parliament from the accident scene in an Uber adding that he was heading to the chamber to vote when some colleagues saw the state in which he was and subsequently took him to a washroom for medical attention.

Among others, he was injected, before an incision was made at the top right side of his eye where he sustained a deep cut. In the midst of all this, he restated his desire to be in the chamber to vote on the three bills.

“You may not really understand what was actually happening and I am sure you are also mindful of the important bills that we needed to pass… honestly speaking, I don’t know how you are going to feel about it or whoever is going to feel about it.

“I was for Ghana, I was for my party, my government and I needed to do whatever to get the bill passed,” he told EyeWitness News host, Umaru Sanda Amadu (April 3).

When the host asked: “Did you feel that your life was less important than the bill?” the MP responded: “yes, yes… if you want you can take it like that. I am fine.”