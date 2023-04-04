He said he had to defy a ghastly accident to make it to Parliament to help the government pass the bills because they were very important.
The three tax bills were more important than my life – Nanton MP
Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru has underscored the importance of the three new tax bills.
Speaking in an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Tufeiru event went as far to declare the bills important than his life.
He recounted how he as driven to Parliament from the accident scene in an Uber adding that he was heading to the chamber to vote when some colleagues saw the state in which he was and subsequently took him to a washroom for medical attention.
Among others, he was injected, before an incision was made at the top right side of his eye where he sustained a deep cut. In the midst of all this, he restated his desire to be in the chamber to vote on the three bills.
“You may not really understand what was actually happening and I am sure you are also mindful of the important bills that we needed to pass… honestly speaking, I don’t know how you are going to feel about it or whoever is going to feel about it.
“I was for Ghana, I was for my party, my government and I needed to do whatever to get the bill passed,” he told EyeWitness News host, Umaru Sanda Amadu (April 3).
When the host asked: “Did you feel that your life was less important than the bill?” the MP responded: “yes, yes… if you want you can take it like that. I am fine.”
The three new taxes that were eventually passed with the help of his vote were: Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.
