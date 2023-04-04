ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

The three tax bills were more important than my life – Nanton MP

Evans Annang

Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru has underscored the importance of the three new tax bills.

Mohammed Tufeiru
Mohammed Tufeiru

He said he had to defy a ghastly accident to make it to Parliament to help the government pass the bills because they were very important.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Tufeiru event went as far to declare the bills important than his life.

He recounted how he as driven to Parliament from the accident scene in an Uber adding that he was heading to the chamber to vote when some colleagues saw the state in which he was and subsequently took him to a washroom for medical attention.

Among others, he was injected, before an incision was made at the top right side of his eye where he sustained a deep cut. In the midst of all this, he restated his desire to be in the chamber to vote on the three bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You may not really understand what was actually happening and I am sure you are also mindful of the important bills that we needed to pass… honestly speaking, I don’t know how you are going to feel about it or whoever is going to feel about it.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta Pulse Ghana

“I was for Ghana, I was for my party, my government and I needed to do whatever to get the bill passed,” he told EyeWitness News host, Umaru Sanda Amadu (April 3).

When the host asked: “Did you feel that your life was less important than the bill?” the MP responded: “yes, yes… if you want you can take it like that. I am fine.”

The three new taxes that were eventually passed with the help of his vote were: Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afia Tengey

Supt. Effia Tengey exits from Ghana Police Service

Dumsor

ECG timetable: Here are the areas to be affected by 'dumsor'

Soldiers and police clash at Accra Central headquarters

Video: Soldiers and police clash at Accra Central headquarters

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament passes three new taxes