The Yagbonwura is my overlord and I'll never disrespect him - Abu Jinapor

Evans Annang

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has assured the Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale, and all chiefs in the area that he respects royalty and will not act in disregard of his traditional authority.

Samuel Abu Jinapor
Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Damongo Member of Parliament (MP) stated that he would take all necessary steps to resolve any differences causing disaffection between him and the Gonjaland chiefs.

Mr Jinapor told the Daily Graphic that, contrary to perceptions, he holds the chieftaincy institution in high regard and would never underestimate its authority.

“I have extraordinary respect, regard and reverence for the chieftaincy institution generally and I have demonstrated it in all humility and honesty as a minister,” he stated.

Regarding the way forward, the Minister said he would take the necessary steps to resolve any misunderstandings and ensure peace and tranquillity.

He explained that the perceived bad blood was due to “some miscommunication and unfortunate misunderstanding of some issues.”

“I will consult and seek guidance on the way forward for normalcy to prevail so that all stakeholders can continue to work together to bring development to the people of Damongo and the Savannah Region as a whole,” he added.

Yagbonwura
Yagbonwura Pulse Ghana

“He (Yagbonwura) has taken the decision not to accept anybody that is led or within the company (of Jinapor); any group of people coming to visit him, either government people, political party people, if that group should involve Abu Jinapor, he will not receive them.

“And this decision is binding in all paramountcies in Gonja. The paramountcies are Bole, Kpebi, Wasipe (Daboye), Bupe, all the paramountcies. They are all included until further notice for now, he does not want any of them,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Jinapor called for peace and unity in Gonjaland and Damongo in particular, as that was the best way to pursue a common development agenda.

Evans Annang

