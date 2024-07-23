The Yagbonwura is my overlord and I'll never disrespect him - Abu Jinapor

Mr Jinapor told the Daily Graphic that, contrary to perceptions, he holds the chieftaincy institution in high regard and would never underestimate its authority.

“I have extraordinary respect, regard and reverence for the chieftaincy institution generally and I have demonstrated it in all humility and honesty as a minister,” he stated.

Regarding the way forward, the Minister said he would take the necessary steps to resolve any misunderstandings and ensure peace and tranquillity.

He explained that the perceived bad blood was due to “some miscommunication and unfortunate misunderstanding of some issues.”

“I will consult and seek guidance on the way forward for normalcy to prevail so that all stakeholders can continue to work together to bring development to the people of Damongo and the Savannah Region as a whole,” he added.

The son and spokesperson for Yagbonwura, who affirmed the ban in a video shared by Radio Tamale on Sunday, 21 July 2024, said that the King has ordered all the paramount chiefs under his Kingdom not to receive Samuel Abu Jinapor at their palaces.

“He (Yagbonwura) has taken the decision not to accept anybody that is led or within the company (of Jinapor); any group of people coming to visit him, either government people, political party people, if that group should involve Abu Jinapor, he will not receive them.

“And this decision is binding in all paramountcies in Gonja. The paramountcies are Bole, Kpebi, Wasipe (Daboye), Bupe, all the paramountcies. They are all included until further notice for now, he does not want any of them,” the spokesperson said.