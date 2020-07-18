In communities where there is no electricity, children especially are forced to use torchlight or lanterns to study at night, which eventually leads to eye problems. Final year students preparing for their exams sometimes travel to the next town to study which can sometimes lead them to fall into bad company. Indigenes who have cell phones have to walk miles to the next community to charge their phones for GHC 1.

Through its work in rural communities and encountering such challenges, Theovision International a not-for-profit organization has developed a Solar-Powered Multi-Purpose. The pole is Solar powered, provides light, has a charging station where the indigenes can charge their phones, and an in-built phone with a SIM card, that allows anyone from anywhere to communicate with the people through the horn speakers. The pole can also be used to play any audio content including the Audio Bible, Educational material, and information on health all in the local language of the people.

Launch of solar-powered multi-purpose pole

The first of its kind, the people of Akurakese in the Asamakese recently became the first beneficiaries of this innovation.

Theovision International is a not-for-profit Christian organization that seeks to transform lives with the Word of God. Our core mandate is using the Audio Bible to reach oral communities and oral preference learners with the Word of God in their mother tongue. We record the translated Bible into the local languages of indigenes so that they can hear God speak to them in their mother tongue. Theovision has recorded the Bible in 422 local African languages in 36 African countries.

Solar -powered plugs by Theovision

After recording the Bible, we go into rural communities to establish Bible Listening Groups, where indigenes meet to hear the Word of God and discuss what they have heard.

In addition to reaching the unreached with the Word of God, we also meet their physical needs which includes providing basic medical services through a weeklong medical outreach, providing potable water, and toilet facilities.

With our latest innovation, we hope to reach more communities with the Word of God while providing them with a basic social amenity such as electricity.

