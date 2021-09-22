‘There are records to prove missing pregnant woman frequented Takoradi Hospital’ - Hosp. Administrator

“There are records to prove that she has been regular at this hospital,” Rev. Boateng told Empire Radio in an interview.

He however opined that the medical records of the patient cannot be given out unless a court instructs.

The latest development on Panyin Mensah comes on the back of claims by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, that the pregnancy claim and kidnapping were false.

The minister in an interview stated that the preliminary investigation by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has revealed that the kidnapping of the pregnant woman in Takoradi is fake.

“From their preliminary investigations, NIB suspects that this whole story was fake and that the medical doctor who has even looked at her revealed she wasn’t pregnant. That is the immediate information that we have. The police are still with her,” he said.

The claim by the regional minister has put a different twist to the whole kidnap and pregnancy saga.