There's no illegality in selling 60% stake of SSNIT hotels — Dr Boakye-Danquah

Dr. Boakye-Danquah emphasised that the procurement process for acquiring SSNIT hotels by Rock City was conducted in accordance with the Public Procurement Act of 2003.

He dismissed allegations of non-compliance with competitive bidding procedures as unfounded.

He also highlighted the financial challenges faced by SSNIT's hotel portfolio, citing difficulties in turning a profit and providing dividends to retirees.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah pointed out that Rock City's desire to expand its operations justifies its partnership with SSNIT.

He questioned the accuracy of Ablakwa's allegations and urged him to provide evidence to support his claims.

He called for an end to baseless claims that mislead the public and undermine Ghanaian businesses.