There’s no law against mining in forests - Tarkwa MP

Speaking at his vetting at the Appointments Committee in Parliament, he said miners in forests have breached no laws.

“In 1900, we had about eight million hectares of forest cover and out of that, we gazetted 1.6 million hectares and that is what we have been protecting.”

“The remaining are for development purposes like farming and so on. So we need to see how we can take advantage of the opportunities from these reserves.

“Mining prudently in forest reserves that are dedicated for development is not against the law. The onus is on us to ensure that we have a legislative framework that will guide mining processes and make sure we mine professionally.”

When asked if he supported mining in the forest, he said, “It depends on the area dedicated for the purpose. If the area is earmarked for mining, there is nothing wrong with it.”

The deputy minister-designate said when approved, he would assist his minister to ensure that all large mining concessions were ratified by Parliament before they started operations.

Article 268 of the 1992 Constitution compels all mining concessions to be ratified by Parliament before the start of operations.

“Ratification of mineral rights has been a major concern for Parliament and as a member of the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, I was part of the people who insisted that we ratify all concessions before they start operations.