Things keep getting worse under Nana Addo — US economist

He stated that Ghanaians are facing hard times under Nana Addo's government.

According to Professor Steve Hanke in a Twitter post, "Ghana must mothball its central bank, put it in museum, and install a currency board."

His reactions come after the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) announced the inflation rate for the month of June as 29.8 per cent, up from the 27.6 per cent recorded in May.

The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim, said the Eastern Region recorded the highest rate of inflation among the regional differentials whereas the Upper East recorded the lowest.

"The For the food and non flood inflation perspective, food inflation recorded 30.7 per cent for the month of June 2022 and non-food recording inflation rate of 29.1 per cent," he added.

The government statistician also revealed that the rate of inflation was once again driven by Transport (41.6%); Household Equipment and Maintenance (39.6%); Housing, Water, Gas and Electricity (38.4%); Personal Care and Miscellaneous (31.7%); Recreation, Sports and Culture (31.3%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (30.7%). These items recorded inflation rates higher than the national average.

The GSS data further indicated that non-food inflation also went up by 3.4% to 29.1% in June 2022.

Meanwhile, inflation for locally produced items was 29.2%, and that of imported items was 31.3%.