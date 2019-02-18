He said the cedi equivalent of the fare will GH¢19,500.

At a press conference at the Hajj Village in Accra, Sheikh I.C Quaye also announced that has been a 23 per cent (GH¢ 4,500) increment from last year's fare which was GH¢15,000.

The chairman consequently urged would-be pilgrims to hasten to pay their fares to their respective hajj agents to meet the April 30, 2019 deadline as there would be no extension of the timeline.

"We would like to appeal to all those who intend to embark on this year’s pilgrimage to start paying their hajj fares to avoid last minute rush for there shall not be an extension of the April 30 deadline," he added.

According to him, the PAOG had been allotted 6,000 slots for this year's pilgrimage, saying “2019 hajj shall be among the best of the best from the PAOG."