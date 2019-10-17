The wait is over because PalmPay is a payment app that will reward you as you spend and also cushion your CST 'wahala'.

Ghana’s Ministry of Communications has directed the telecommunication companies to stop the upfront charge and notice of the Communication Service Tax (CST).

However, CST is not going away as a means to help fight cybercrime.

This app basically helps with that charge and gives customers extra value for their money’s worth.

PalmPay has released its 50% discount and 20% cashback on all airtimes purchased through its mobile application. This initiative is to absorb the 9% Communication Service Tax.

PalmPoints

Here’s how it works:

The cashback feature on the PalmPay app offers consumers 50% off their airtime purchases which is offered as PalmPoints. This is a loyalty feature on PalmPay for transfers and purchases.

20% cashback is also given for airtime purchases in the form of PalmPoints.

Example:

If you purchase airtime worth GHc50, your Communication Service Tax paid on that purchase should be GHc3 50p.

On PalmPay, purchasing GHc50 gives you a 20% cashback of GHc10 giving you enough to take away your GHc3.5 tax and still get rewarded with GHc6.5.

The best part is, if you have enough PalmPoints, you can support the purchase with up to 50% of your PalmPoints making you pay just GHc25 cedis for that GHc50 value and its reward.

See the table below for a range of purchases and cashback rewards:

PalmPay Cashback

There’s more to this exciting app. Other benefits of using the app are as follows:

20% Cashback on data bundle purchases

Up to 50% discount for utility payments and DSTV/GOtv

600 PalmPoints (the equivalent of GHc6) when you invite a friend + 2% bonus of invitee airtime purchase (as PalmPoint) for 12 months.

PalmPay, the payment app that rewards you. Try out this exciting app HERE.

Palmpay is a product from Transsnet Payments Ghana Limited aimed at launching game-changing fintech apps to help the Ghanaian market transact, save and borrow money. Transsnet is a joint venture between Transsion, the manufacturers of smartphone brands used by 30% of Africans, including Tecno, Infinix and Itel, and NetEase, one of China’s biggest internet companies.