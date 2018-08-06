Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomena


Tragedy Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomena

Eye witnesses said  the truck which was loaded with metal rods heading from Takoradi to Kumasi experienced a brake failure. The driver couldn’t control the steering wheel and crashed into the Toyota and salon cars which were coming from the opposite direction.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomena play

5 killed in Asante Mampong accident

(Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomena)

Three people lost their lives in a dreadful accident at Adansi-Fomena in the Ashanti Region over the weekend.

The accident which happened on the road between Adansi-Fomena and Adansi-Asokwa involved a truck with registration number AE 3323-13, Toyota Hillock with registration number GR7137-15 and a saloon car with registration number AS2040-13.

Eye witnesses said  the truck which was loaded with metal rods heading from Takoradi to Kumasi experienced a brake failure. The driver couldn’t control the steering wheel and crashed into the Toyota and salon cars which were coming from the opposite direction.

READ ALSO: Ashaiman traders back on the streets after deadly accident on Thursday

This led to the instant death of the drivers of the truck and Toyota vehicles as well as a mechanic who was aboard the truck.

Asamankese Accident play

Asamankese Accident

 

Reports indicates that the driver of the Toyota who has been identified as 40-year-old Kwabena Boakye was reportedly returning from Obuasi with his wife. Reports further indicated that he decided to use the Bekwai-Fomena road due to the bad nature of the Anwiankwanta-Obuasi road. He is said to have been a manager at the MTS department of the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine.

He was with a lady who is believed to be his wife and two occupants of the saloon car suffered serious injuries and were transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The driver on the trailer has also been identified as 34-year-old Katim Nasiru. His mate, Ibrahim Alhassan escaped death as he had earlier jumped off the truck to try to stop it with a chock.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sexual Abuse: 26-year-old man remanded after sex with his daughter Sexual Abuse 26-year-old man remanded after sex with his daughter
Rent Blues: Report landlords who collect more than a year advance - Atta Akyea Rent Blues Report landlords who collect more than a year advance - Atta Akyea
Illegal Mining: 5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu Illegal Mining 5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu
Homosexuality In Ghana: Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong Homosexuality In Ghana Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong
Corruption: Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for causing financial loss Corruption Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for causing financial loss
Listening President: Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing Listening President Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing

Recommended Videos

Amoatia Ofori Panin II: 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion Amoatia Ofori Panin II 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion
Samuel Atta-Akyea: Report landlords who demand more than one-year advance – Minister Samuel Atta-Akyea Report landlords who demand more than one-year advance – Minister
1 District 1 Factory: 36 factories to be operationalized soon – Akufo-Addo 1 District 1 Factory 36 factories to be operationalized soon – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Ghana Cocoa Board Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of...bullet
2 Education Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addobullet
3 Child Trafficking Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to sell...bullet
4 Controversial Deal Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him...bullet
5 Corruption Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for...bullet
6 Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal of...bullet
7 Ofori Panin Fie Okyehene palace expansion to affect 500 homesbullet
8 Greater Works "We will be extravagant in worshipping God"...bullet
9 Financial Sector Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for...bullet
10 Rent Blues Report landlords who collect more than a...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
5 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroombullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet

Local

In Ashaiman Okada business has reduced crime, says Ashaiman MP
Illegal Trade 19-year-old farmer jailed 15 years for trading Tramadol
First batch of 435 Hajj pilgrims leave Tamale for Saudi Arabia
2018 Hajj First batch of 435 pilgrims leave Tamale for Saudi Arabia
‘My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana’ – Nana Addo
Assurance ‘My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana’ – Nana Addo