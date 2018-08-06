(Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomena)

news

Three people lost their lives in a dreadful accident at Adansi-Fomena in the Ashanti Region over the weekend.

The accident which happened on the road between Adansi-Fomena and Adansi-Asokwa involved a truck with registration number AE 3323-13, Toyota Hillock with registration number GR7137-15 and a saloon car with registration number AS2040-13.

Eye witnesses said the truck which was loaded with metal rods heading from Takoradi to Kumasi experienced a brake failure. The driver couldn’t control the steering wheel and crashed into the Toyota and salon cars which were coming from the opposite direction.

READ ALSO: Ashaiman traders back on the streets after deadly accident on Thursday

This led to the instant death of the drivers of the truck and Toyota vehicles as well as a mechanic who was aboard the truck.

Reports indicates that the driver of the Toyota who has been identified as 40-year-old Kwabena Boakye was reportedly returning from Obuasi with his wife. Reports further indicated that he decided to use the Bekwai-Fomena road due to the bad nature of the Anwiankwanta-Obuasi road. He is said to have been a manager at the MTS department of the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine.

He was with a lady who is believed to be his wife and two occupants of the saloon car suffered serious injuries and were transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The driver on the trailer has also been identified as 34-year-old Katim Nasiru. His mate, Ibrahim Alhassan escaped death as he had earlier jumped off the truck to try to stop it with a chock.