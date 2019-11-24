Three are in critical condition at the Worawora Government Hospital, where they were rushed to.

Police have so far retrieved a locally made rifle from the scene, 3news.com has been informed.

A journalist who was at the hospital said a suspect is also on admission after he was hit by a stray bullet.

The attack is said to have been launched by rivals of Nana Diawuo Bediako II, who is among the deceased.

According to the residents, the chief was enstooled after his predecessor, Gyaasehene Nana Annor Ababio, was shot in his farm under mysterious circumstances.

The chieftaincy dispute in the area is said to span a decade.

Police have mounted a manhunt for those behind the deadly attack.

Source: 3news.com