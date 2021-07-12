Tipper-truck runs into toll-booth on Tema motorway; kills one

A video of the crash shows the body of the attendant, who is yet to be identified, lying on the ground motionless, with many onlookers at the scene.

Another attendant, who is visually and hearing impaired, is also said to have sustained serious injuries after he was pulled out of the debris.

An eyewitness said: "I was on the Spintex-road-side, but a few meters away from the toll booth, I saw the tipper driver rushing to the booth at the Tema side. The rate at which he was speeding showed that something was definitely going wrong. Either his brake had failed or he was an inexperienced driver."