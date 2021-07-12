RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Tipper-truck runs into toll-booth on Tema motorway; kills one

Kojo Emmanuel

One person of the toll-booth attendants on the Tema-Motorway has died after a tipper-truck crashed into the booth.

Tema motorway toll booth
Tema motorway toll booth

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday morning, July 12, 2021.

A video of the crash shows the body of the attendant, who is yet to be identified, lying on the ground motionless, with many onlookers at the scene.

Another attendant, who is visually and hearing impaired, is also said to have sustained serious injuries after he was pulled out of the debris.

An eyewitness said: "I was on the Spintex-road-side, but a few meters away from the toll booth, I saw the tipper driver rushing to the booth at the Tema side. The rate at which he was speeding showed that something was definitely going wrong. Either his brake had failed or he was an inexperienced driver."

"By the time we realized, he had run into the toll booth, killing the attendant. So one of the attendants is dead, and the other is heavily injured," he added.

