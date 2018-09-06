Tithing is biblical; churches need money to function – Apostle Onyinah

news

Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah has urged Christians to inculcate the habit of paying tithes, insisting the act is backed by the Bible.

The Preacher said Christians owe it a duty to pay their tithes, explaining that the church needs money to function and to be sustained.

He indicated that the old testament is very clear on how Christians should give money to support Church activities.

“Every institution cannot thrive without money, wherever you are, you need money to thrive. If don’t get money, you cannot function. So Churches can function well if they get money,” Apostle Onyinah said on Citi TV’s Face to Face programme.

“The Bible gives a basic way of giving money in the old testament and that is tithing. When the Lord Jesus Christ came, he spoke about tithing and he did not condemn tithing. I will still encourage Christians to do that.”

The issue over whether tithing is right or not has been of constant debate in many houses and denominations.

Even among Christians, whiles some churches encourage their members to pay tithes, others believe it is not an outmoded act.

However, Apostle Onyinah said it is the obligation of every Christian to support the Church, and paying of tithes is one way of lending that kind of support.

The preacher has been ministering the Gospel for the past 42 years, and recently retired after serving as Chairman of the Church Pentecost for 10 years.

Apostle Onyinah has subsequently been succeeded by former head of the COP in Koforidua Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye.