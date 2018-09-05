Pulse.com.gh logo
Fake, doomsday prophets have bleached faces – Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah


Sam Korankye Ankrah, has revealed why false and doomsday prophets in Ghana all have bleached faces.

General Overseer of the Royal Chapel International Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, has revealed why false and doomsday prophets in Ghana all have bleached faces.

According to him, the bleached skin was a major characteristic of such false prophets who prophesy nothing but doom and gloom – especially the death of prominent people such as presidents, vice-presidents, other politicians, among others.

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, 2 September 2018 about the tell-tale signs of doomsayers, he said "I've never been to their churches before but I've been hearing them on radio, and, so, I can tell a few characteristics that you must know and watch out.

"Number one, some of these prophets, I've noticed one major characteristic. They all have bleached faces," he said.

He added that their "prophecies and miracles" are mere "projections" rather than divine revelations given to them by God.

Without mentioning names he stated that "I'll be showing you the advantage that they have over the people that are following them; remember that prophecy is to declare and to speak, and, so, he [doomsday prophet] is in a position to declare and to speak; and whatever he speaks and he declares, always … cows and controls the people so that the people will always follow until something happens."

