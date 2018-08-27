Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment >

It is better to marry a prostitute than a Christian -Kumchacha


Kumchacha It is better to marry a prostitute than a Christian lady -Prophet

According to Kumchacha,most Christians also are not active in bed and that is hurting several marriages because they cannot do what their partners ask of them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The controversial man of God,Prophet Kumchacha has revealed that most Men of God and Christians have failed marriages because they are not romantic.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, Kumchacha said most Christians starve their partners when it comes to lovemaking because they always focus on doing the work of God when they have to satisfy their partners in bed.

“For now, marriages that always hit the rock are that of Pastors and Christian. Instead of a pastor to have time to service his wife, he will say he is going to pray,” he said.

He noted that most pastors have time for their church members than their spouses and that is really bad.

"Instead of having time for his wife he will say he is fasting. Most Pastors have time for their Church members than their spouses and that is bad,".

“Most wives of Pastors are always crying because of this. There are some Pastors who do not sleep with their wives for almost six months and that is really bad, he added”

play Prophet Kumchacha

 

READ MORE: I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer

He indicated that most Christians also are not active in bed and that is hurting several marriages because they cannot do what their partners ask of them.

The Prophet concluded by saying that he will prefer to marry a prostitute to a Christian lady.

“If you get married to a prostitute, there is no way your marriage will hit the rocks, there is no way there will be a divorce because prostitutes know how to pamper men and make them happy. The Christian ladies we have around act all holy and are just boring. They are lazy in bed and do not make any contribution to the love,” he stated.

Prophet Kumchacha is known for his controversy in the media especially with popular TV host, Afia Schwarzenegger and many others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gang Music Video Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gang
Video: Man Attacked Beyoncé and Jay z on stage at close of Atlanta Concert Video Man Attacked Beyoncé and Jay z on stage at close of Atlanta Concert
Mzbel: I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer Mzbel I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer
Music: Sarkodie, Davido, Patapaa others excite Accra at Glo Mega Music show Music Sarkodie, Davido, Patapaa others excite Accra at Glo Mega Music show
Mr&Mrs: 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful Mr&Mrs 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful
LISTEN: Rapper Keeny Ice features Nigeria's new whizz-kid Victor AD on "Ebe God" LISTEN Rapper Keeny Ice features Nigeria's new whizz-kid Victor AD on "Ebe God"

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gang Music Video Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gang
Video: I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Mzbel Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Mzbel
Mr. Ibu: Change the Black Star in flag to Gold, because Ghana produces it Mr. Ibu Change the Black Star in flag to Gold, because Ghana produces it



Top Articles

1 Video Man Attacked Beyoncé and Jay z on stage at close of Atlanta Concertbullet
2 Kumchacha It is better to marry a prostitute than a Christian lady...bullet
3 Photos Video and photos from Becca’s traditional weddingbullet
4 Photo Deborah Vanessa goes naked in photoshootbullet
5 Yvonne Nelson Some producers demanded sex before giving me roles...bullet
6 Controversy Picture seems to show Gifty Anti kneeling before...bullet
7 Photos Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Kidi visit BBCbullet
8 Prophecy You shall be divorced and disgraced – Prophet to...bullet
9 Mzbel Singer claims journalist leaked her nude photos to...bullet
10 Actress Sex on a first date doesn't make you cheap –...bullet

Related Articles

WATCH Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker out with "Unity" music video
LISTEN Rapper Keeny Ice features Nigeria's new whizz-kid Victor AD on "Ebe God"
Music Sarkodie, Davido, Patapaa others excite Accra at Glo Mega Music show
Mzbel I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer
Video Man Attacked Beyoncé and Jay z on stage at close of Atlanta Concert

Top Videos

1 Video Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet

Entertainment

Ko-Jo Cue x Shaker - Unity
WATCH Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker out with "Unity" music video
Obour
Obour MUSIGA President turns evangelist
Latest celebrity couple, Ghanaian singer, Becca and Ice Prince's manager, Daniel
Zapp Mallet I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producer
Sarkodie under attack for promoting Peter Okoye
Sarkodie Rapper under attack for promoting Peter Okoye