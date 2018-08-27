news

The controversial man of God,Prophet Kumchacha has revealed that most Men of God and Christians have failed marriages because they are not romantic.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, Kumchacha said most Christians starve their partners when it comes to lovemaking because they always focus on doing the work of God when they have to satisfy their partners in bed.

“For now, marriages that always hit the rock are that of Pastors and Christian. Instead of a pastor to have time to service his wife, he will say he is going to pray,” he said.

He noted that most pastors have time for their church members than their spouses and that is really bad.

"Instead of having time for his wife he will say he is fasting. Most Pastors have time for their Church members than their spouses and that is bad,".

“Most wives of Pastors are always crying because of this. There are some Pastors who do not sleep with their wives for almost six months and that is really bad, he added”

He indicated that most Christians also are not active in bed and that is hurting several marriages because they cannot do what their partners ask of them.

The Prophet concluded by saying that he will prefer to marry a prostitute to a Christian lady.

“If you get married to a prostitute, there is no way your marriage will hit the rocks, there is no way there will be a divorce because prostitutes know how to pamper men and make them happy. The Christian ladies we have around act all holy and are just boring. They are lazy in bed and do not make any contribution to the love,” he stated.

Prophet Kumchacha is known for his controversy in the media especially with popular TV host, Afia Schwarzenegger and many others.