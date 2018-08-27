news

The award-winning musician Mzbel has revealed that she performed her song '16 years' in Rev. Obofour's church.

In an interview on Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix Mzbel revealed that she performed her hit song, 16 years at the Anointed Palace Chapel when she visited the pastor.

According to her, she was given the microphone to perform the song and she never thought that would happen at a church auditorium.

She also revealed that she stopped the bandsmen when they started playing the instruments to support her performance because she felt uncomfortable singing a secular song at church.

Speaking on why she went to see Rev. Obofour, Mzbel disclosed that she received an information that the man of God wanted to see her but she initially ignored it because it was not a serious matter to her at the time she was told.

"I got a phone call that he has a message for me and I ignored but when I went to Kumasi for a disability programme I was told he has a church so I decided to pass by and hear what he has for me".

Watch the interview below;