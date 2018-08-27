Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Mzbel


Mzbel I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer

According to Mzbel, she was given the microphone to perform the song and she never thought that would happen at a church auditorium.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The award-winning musician Mzbel has revealed that she performed her song '16 years' in Rev. Obofour's church.

In an interview on Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix Mzbel revealed that she performed her hit song, 16 years at the Anointed Palace Chapel when she visited the pastor.

Mzbel play

Mzbel

 

READ MORE: 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful

According to her, she was given the microphone to perform the song and she never thought that would happen at a church auditorium.

She also revealed that she stopped the bandsmen when they started playing the instruments to support her performance because she felt uncomfortable singing a secular song at church.

Speaking on why she went to see Rev. Obofour, Mzbel disclosed that she received an information that the man of God wanted to see her but she initially ignored it because it was not a serious matter to her at the time she was told.

"I got a phone call that he has a message for me and I ignored but when I  went to Kumasi for a disability programme I was told he has a church so I decided to pass by and hear what he has for me".

Watch the interview below;

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mr&Mrs: 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful Mr&Mrs 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful
Obour: MUSIGA President turns evangelist Obour MUSIGA President turns evangelist
Zapp Mallet: I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producer Zapp Mallet I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producer
Man Crush Monday: 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on Man Crush Monday 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on
In-need: I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shyngle In-need I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shyngle
Timaya: Singer is done making babies Timaya Singer is done making babies

Recommended Videos

Video: I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Mzbel Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Mzbel
Mr. Ibu: Change the Black Star in flag to Gold, because Ghana produces it Mr. Ibu Change the Black Star in flag to Gold, because Ghana produces it
Celebrity Fashion: 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week Celebrity Fashion 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week



Top Articles

1 Love Birds Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriendbullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host exposes ex-husband for forging marriage...bullet
3 Pulse List 6 female celebrities who gave us style goals this weekbullet
4 In-need I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
5 Man Crush Monday 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies...bullet
6 Finally! Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first child?bullet
7 Zapp Mallet I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already...bullet
8 Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husbandbullet
9 Ooops! Mr Eazi reveals why there will be no music video...bullet
10 Timaya Singer is done making babiesbullet

Related Articles

New Music King of Accra - My Baby feat. Sarkodie & Edem
New Music Edem - Fokoloyor (Prod by B2)
New Music Strongman - Change feat. Kumi Guitar (Prod. by KC Beatz)
New Music Bra Kwame - Debiaa (Everyday) feat. Sista Afia (Prod. by Dr Ray)
Love Birds Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriend
In-need I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shyngle
Man Crush Monday 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on
iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Shawn Mendes tops with four; see the complete list of winners
Sarkodie Rapper under attack for promoting Peter Okoye
Mr&Mrs 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful

Top Videos

1 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
2 Actress shows off bum to prove she has no tattoobullet
3 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
4 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
5 Video I can't date a man without a car - Moeshabullet
6 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
7 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner...bullet
8 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty...bullet
9 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
10 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet

Celebrities

Ras Kimono
Photos Veteran reggae icon Ras Kimono laid to rest
Shirley Frimpong-Manso
End of journey Shirley Frimpong-Manso quits TV Africa
King Paluta
WATCH King Paluta talks rejecting 15k cedis offer from sugar mummy and Guru’s signing
I don’t sell in my church to pay tax - Prophet Kumchacha to Akufo-Addo
Jezz! I don’t sell in my church to pay tax - Prophet Kumchacha to Akufo-Addo