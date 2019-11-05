The former Director of the Transformation Office of the Ghana Police Service is being held for assisting the three suspects that were arrested two months ago for plotting to destabilize the country.

ACP Dr Agordzor’s lawyer, Mr Martin Kpebu told the media that his client’s interrogation on Monday largely centred on a contribution he made on a WhatsApp platform created by the nine other suspects, to the effect that the conditions prevailing in Ghana were conducive rife an Arab Spring-like outburst.

He is alleged to have offered some assistance to the alleged lead coup plotter Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm and some eight other suspects including military officers, who have also been charged with treason.

‘Coup plotters’ not competent to act; evidence not enough – Bagbin

Dr Agordzor and another top police chief COP Nathan Kofi Boakye have been questioned in connection with the matter.

ACP Dr Agordzor has been denied bail. His interrogation continues on Tuesday, 5 November 2019.