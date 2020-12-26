The Authority warned that it will begin arresting and prosecuting flouters after noticing several beaches in Accra were still open for business.

The Director of Standards & Quality Assurance at the Authority, Alex Boakye, said the directives must be adhered to in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Ghana remains a beacon of democracy to the world – Akufo-Addo

“All tourism Enterprise Operators to cooperate with us and comply with the directive of the President. The objective of that directive is to help prevent and control and spread of the disease,” he told Joy News.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo called on all Ghanaians to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols during the Christmas festivities.

Akufo-Addo made the appeal during his 20th national address on the pandemic on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

The President also announced that cinemas, pubs, and beaches will remain closed as part measures adopted by the government to curtail the spread of the disease.

“Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs remain closed until further notice. All other institutions that have been cleared to function are to continue to do so in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

A taskforce from the Ghana Tourism Authority was subsequently dispatched to monitor whether the directives were being complied with.

After visiting the Laboma, Labadi, Korle Gono and Sunset beaches, the taskforce found that these beaches were still in operation despite the president’s directive.