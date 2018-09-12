Pulse.com.gh logo
Tragedy in waiting as Sofoline interchange develops cracks


Construction work on the Sofoline interchange in Kumasi in March, 2008 has stopped.

It is sad when millions of cedis are flushed down the drain.

Construction work on the Sofoline interchange in Kumasi in March, 2007 has stopped.

The project which started from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital roundabout in Kumasi to Abuakwa in the Atwima-Nwabiagya district, stalled for several years due to lack of funding.

The project which gave hope to residents of Kumasi that the traffic congestion in one of the busiest roundabouts in the metropolis – Sofoline – would be a thing of the past has not come to fruition.

The $150-million Sofoline project financed by the government of Ghana is falling apart.

The project has been left to rot with all the millions of money put into it.

Lack of supervision and monitoring has left the gigantic structure in a state of worry, as the pedestrian subway is now filled with solid and liquid waste coming in from the surrounding environment and heavy rain downpour.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as their safety could not be guaranteed.

In August 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed government's commitment to complete the project.

He said the bidding process for auxiliary roads such as the IPT-Bokankye road had also begun, disclosing that it had already been advertised in the dailies.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Oyoko in the Nwabiagya North District, he said he had directed the Ministry of Finance to release an amount of $27 million to the contractors to immediately commence the second phase of the project.

