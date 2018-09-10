Pulse.com.gh logo
Sam George pledges completion of ET Mensah's projects


The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Dzata George has pledged to see to the total completion of a maternity ward his predecessor, Enoch Teye Mensah, started at the Prampram Polyclinic.

Inspecting ongoing completion works of the maternity ward, the MP noted that he has no excuse not to complete what his predecessor has started.

The fast growth of the Ningo-Prampram constituency puts a demand on government to providing a corresponding infrastructure including health facilities. Currently the only major maternity ward for the only polyclinic in the constituency is yet to be completed.

The project was only 15 percent complete when the former MP lost in the primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to Sam George, who, eventually, won in the 2016 parliamentary elections to continue the undefeated electoral feat of his party in the constituency.

At a visit to the polyclinic to inspect work done, some vital medical equipment for the ward has already been acquired and to Sam George, it is incumbent on him to commit his share of the National Health Insurance Scheme into completing the project.

Another health facility he said needed immediate attention is the Lekpongunor Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound.

So sorry is the state of Lekpongunor CHPS Compound that residents, who can afford the cost of transportation, travel to Battor, North Tongu District, Volta Region, or Tema General Hospital for medical treatment.

Touring the facility to observe its state, Samuel George Nartey told a section of the media that in months time, the Lekpongunor CHPS Compound would be rehabilitated and better-equipped to attend to the health needs of the residents.

Other challenges facing the constituency are the total upgrade of some major roads and also ensuring that some of the roads which have been under construction are completed.

Through the media, he called on the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to lobby more projects to the district, particularly because she hails from area.

To ameliorate the poor economic conditions of his people, the MP began a Livelihood Support Programme by using the MP's common fund to support businesses of some individuals in the community whose business need capitalization.

The first beneficiaries included the disabled who vends mobile phone credit cards, pub operator, baker and food vendor, and instead of giving the beneficiaries cash to restart their collapsed businesses, the MP acquired equipment and materials for the businesses, and topped up with some cash.

