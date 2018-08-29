Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo beat Mahama in the Central region in 2016 elections


2016 Election Results How Nana Addo defeated Mahama in the Central region

Some Ghanaians are even referring to the historic success chalked by the NPP.

  • Published:
play

Ghanaians gave the nod to the then Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to steer the affairs of the country in the 2016 elections.

But the road to the presidential seat has not been an easy one.

Nana Addo when against all odds, he defeated incumbent Mahama with a margin of over one million votes.

While Nana Addo's votes appreciated significantly, National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) Mahama's dropped. Nana Addo widened the gap with 1,002,749 votes.

In the 2012 election, Nana Addo won in two regions (Ashanti and Eastern), but now has six to his credit, including the four swing regions – Brong-Ahafo, Western, Central and Greater Accra.

READ MORE: All you need to know about NDC presidential hopeful, Mahama

With a winning margin of 53.85% to 44.40% (including victory in each of the four swing regions of Greater Accra, Western, Central and Brong Ahafo), Nana Addo beat Mahama to the presidency.

In the Central region, Nana Addo polled 496,668 votes representing 53.22% whiles Mahama polled 405,262 votes (43.43%).

The NDC won in the region in 1996, 2008 and 2012 to rule the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won in the Central Region in 2000, 2004 and 2016 to grab the presidential seat.

The Central region is no longer a safe region for the NDC.

Comparing the votes polled in the Central region between the NPP and the NDC in the 2012 election, Mahama got 492,374 (52.12%). His political opponent Nana Addo polled 430,135 (45.53%).

After the defeat of the NDC, Mahama has attributed the NDC's massive loss in the Central region to disunity and egocentric tendencies among its members.

READ ALSO: Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador

In terms of parliamentary elections, prior to the 2016 general elections, the NDC had 16 seats in the region, whilst the NPP had 7, but the NPP grabbed 19 seats leaving only 4 for the NDC after the 2016 votes.

The big question is will the incumbent NPP government maintain its number in the Central region or hand over to the NDC in 2020?

Below is a table chart of how the NDC lost to the NPP in the Central region. (Parliamentary)

UPPER DENKYIRA WEST

VOTES

AMBROSE AMOAH-ASHYIAH, NDC

10,655

SAMUEL NSOWAH-DJAN,  NPP

16,881

 

UPPER DENKYIRA EAST

VOTES

FREDRICK ENCHILL, PPP

275

EMELIA  ANKOMAH, NDC

16,297

NANA AMOAKOH,  NPP

22,272

YAW ASAMOAH, CPP

810

OFFIN AMANIANPONG O.K.  ,  PNC

61

PATRICK ADU, IND

233

 

TWIFO ATTI MORKWA

VOTES

ABU AYUBA,   PPP

273

SAMUEL ATO AMOAH,    NDC

14,887

ABRAHAM DWUMA ODOOM,    NPP

21,231

EBENEZER APPIAH,     CPP

115

 

HEMANG LOWER DENKYIRA

VOTES

PAUL KINGSLEY AMBANTIEM,    PPP

257

FOSTER JOSEPH ANDOH,     NDC

10,338

BRIGHT WIREKO-BROBBERY,    NPP

15,043

JOHN FELIX KRAMPAH,      CPP

119

 

ASSIN SOUTH

VOTES

SABINA APPIAH-KUBI,     NDC

15,683

JOHN NTIM FORDJOUR,    NPP

23,308

SANKOFIE ABBAM LARTEY, CPP

141

NANA NTI TAKRA  ,   IND

377

 

ASSIN CENTRAL

VOTES

KOFI BLANKSON,      NDC

10,618

KEN OHENE AGYAPONG,    NPP

17,979

JOHN DACOSTA BOTCHWEY,    CPP

154

 

ASSIN NORTH

VOTES

 

ISAAC MANU, PPP

979

 

SAMUEL AMBRE,    NDC

10,751

 

ABENA DUROWAA MENSAH, NPP

15,553

 

SANNI MAHAMA, CPP

115

 

 

ASIKUMA ODOBEING BRAKWA

VOTES

RICHARD ATO QUAINOO,   PPP

237

ALHASSAN KOBINA GHANSAH,,    NDC

23,330

ANTHONY EFFAH,    NPP

23,760

HAYFORD AMOAKOH, CPP

90

 

AGONA EAST

VOTES

QUEENSTAR POKUA SAWYER,    NDC

19,789

JAMES OWUSU BARNES,  NPP

18,513

APPIAH KUBI SHARIFIU,    CPP

310

 

AGONA WEST

VOTES

CHARLES OBENG-INKOOM,  NDC

23,423

CYNTHIA MAMLE MORRISON,    NPP

32,770

EVANS IDAN COFFIE,   CPP

277

 

AWUTU SENYA EAST

VOTES

NANA KWEKU APPIAH-KWARTEN,  PPP

494

ADAMS NUHU,   NDC

24,373

MAVIS HAWA KOOMSON,   NPP

34,656

NII ADDY ISHMAEL AFUM,   CPP

123

 

AWUTU SENYA WEST

VOTES

HANNAH SERWAA TETTEH,   NDC

25,664

GEORGE NENYI ANDAH,    NPP

28,867

ALLAN BARNES YAWSON,   CPP

228

 

EFFUTU

VOTES

NANA OFORI OWUSU, PPP

1,427

ERIC DON-ARTHUR,   NDC

12,628

ALEXANDER AFENYO MARKIN,    NPP

22,964

EBENEZER R.  AKUMBEA-SAM,    CPP

80

MURTALA MUHAMMED UMAR,    PNC

22

 

GOMOA EAST

VOTES

EUNICE ASSUMANG, PPP

920

PAITOO DEGRAFT,    NDC

15,010

KOJO ASEMANYI,    NPP

17,654

GODFRED KUMEDZRO CUDJOR,  CPP

105

MARCUS YAW DANSO,  IND.

1,604

 

GOMOA CENTRAL

VOTES

GRACE IGNOPHIA APPIAH,   PPP

174

RACHEL FLORENCE APPOH,    NDC

12,858

NAANA EYIAH,  NPP

14,178

EMMANUEL APPOH MENSAH,  CPP

280

 

GOMOA WEST

VOTES

CHARLES YAWSON,    PPP

2,086

SAMUEL  FLETCHER,   NDC

21,004

ALEXANDER KODWO KUM ABBAN,   NPP

22,741

STEPHEN AFRIYIE,     CPP

260

 

AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM

VOTES

JERRY HENRY QUANSAH,  PPP

194

CASSIEL ATO BAAH FORSON,   NDC

25,601

SARAH MENSAH ,    NDP

57

MONICA DAAPONG,   CPP

55

RANSFORD EMMANUEL HARRISON,  NPP

21,903

 

EKUMFI

VOTES

STEPHEN QUANSAH,   PPP

505

ABEIKU CRENTSIL,   NDC

11,632

FRANCIS KINGSLEY ATO CUDJOE,   NPP

12,240

KWEKU ESSOUN,   CPP

70

 

MFANTSIMAN

VOTES

KWABENA OKYERE,   PPP

4,043

JAMES ESSUON,   NDC

26,021

EKOW HAYFORD,  NPP

26,747

PIUS EBO  DUSHAN, CPP

318

 

ABURA ASEBU KWAMANKESE

VOTES

CLEMENT ABAIDOO,   PPP

1,054

SAMUEL KWEKU HAYFORD,   NDC

20,508

ELVIS MORRIS DONKOH,    NPP

22,245

KWAME EDU OFORI,  PNC

116

 

CAPE COAST NORTH

VOTES

SARAH MARY BUCKNOR, PPP

3,251

KWABENA OWUSU ACHEAMPONG, NDC

16,309

BARBARA AYISI,   NPP

19,475

PETER CAESAR KWEGYIR AGGREY,   CPP

88

 

CAPE COAST SOUTH

VOTES

BRIGHT EDEM DROEFENU,   PPP

606

RICKETTS HAGAN KWESI,   NDC

20,456

MICHAEL ARTHUR- DADZIE,  NPP

19,718

ATO AIDOO-NYANOR,  CPP

78

ALBERT ISAAC KOFI COBBINA, IND.

203

 

KEEA

VOTES

JOHN STERLIN,    PPP

18,860

SAMUEL ATTA MILLS,    NDC

21,957

STEPHEN NANA ATO ARTHUR, NPP

15,960

ROSE AUSTIN TENADU,    CPP

410

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

2020 Polls: NPP MP plans to sue Mahama over 2020 elections 2020 Polls NPP MP plans to sue Mahama over 2020 elections
Illegal Mining: Small-scale miners vow to expose politicians involved in galamsey Illegal Mining Small-scale miners vow to expose politicians involved in galamsey
Cathedral Project: Build national shrine for traditionalists too – Suhuyini to Govt Cathedral Project Build national shrine for traditionalists too – Suhuyini to Govt
Founder Debate: Nkrumah did not declare Ghana’s independence – Mike Ocquaye Founder Debate Nkrumah did not declare Ghana’s independence – Mike Ocquaye
Profile: All you need to know about NDC presidential hopeful, Mahama Profile All you need to know about NDC presidential hopeful, Mahama
Discriminatory Comments: I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises over 'blind man, stammerer' comments Discriminatory Comments I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises over 'blind man, stammerer' comments

Recommended Videos

Politics: NDC will return collapsed banks to owners - Isaac Adongo Politics NDC will return collapsed banks to owners - Isaac Adongo
John Dramani Mahama: Former president spotted in town on a motorbike without a helmet John Dramani Mahama Former president spotted in town on a motorbike without a helmet
Free SHS: Funding free SHS hasn’t been easy – Nana Addo confesses Free SHS Funding free SHS hasn’t been easy – Nana Addo confesses



Top Articles

1 Former President Mahama spotted riding motorbike in townbullet
2 2020 Polls Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwartbullet
3 NDC Race Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirantsbullet
4 Capital Bank Collapse A-Plus chides Manasseh Azure's defence on...bullet
5 Reformed Mahama a changed man; he now listens to NDC Elders –...bullet
6 Discriminatory Comments I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises over...bullet
7 Allegations NPP made up of bunch of thieves - A-Plus allegesbullet
8 NDC Presidential Race Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP...bullet
9 2020 Polls NPP MP plans to sue Mahama over 2020 electionsbullet
10 2020 Polls NPP unfazed by Mahama's returnbullet

Related Articles

2020 Polls NPP MP plans to sue Mahama over 2020 elections
Cathedral Project Build national shrine for traditionalists too – Suhuyini to Govt
Founder Debate Nkrumah did not declare Ghana’s independence – Mike Ocquaye
Discriminatory Comments I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises over 'blind man, stammerer' comments
Profile All you need to know about NDC presidential hopeful, Mahama
NDC Presidential Race Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador
Forsake Women's wing begs Otiko Afisah Djaba not to quit NPP
2020 Polls Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwart
Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry 
Former President Mahama spotted riding motorbike in town

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Easter Messagebullet
10 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Kwaku Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry
Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry 
Otiko Djaba
Forsake Women's wing begs Otiko Afisah Djaba not to quit NPP
Revelations Strange money hitting my account – Martin Amidu
APC Founder Ayariga denies Bawku attack