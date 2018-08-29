news

Ghanaians gave the nod to the then Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to steer the affairs of the country in the 2016 elections.

But the road to the presidential seat has not been an easy one.

Nana Addo when against all odds, he defeated incumbent Mahama with a margin of over one million votes.

While Nana Addo's votes appreciated significantly, National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) Mahama's dropped. Nana Addo widened the gap with 1,002,749 votes.

In the 2012 election, Nana Addo won in two regions (Ashanti and Eastern), but now has six to his credit, including the four swing regions – Brong-Ahafo, Western, Central and Greater Accra.

With a winning margin of 53.85% to 44.40% (including victory in each of the four swing regions of Greater Accra, Western, Central and Brong Ahafo), Nana Addo beat Mahama to the presidency.

In the Central region, Nana Addo polled 496,668 votes representing 53.22% whiles Mahama polled 405,262 votes (43.43%).

The NDC won in the region in 1996, 2008 and 2012 to rule the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won in the Central Region in 2000, 2004 and 2016 to grab the presidential seat.

The Central region is no longer a safe region for the NDC.

Comparing the votes polled in the Central region between the NPP and the NDC in the 2012 election, Mahama got 492,374 (52.12%). His political opponent Nana Addo polled 430,135 (45.53%).

After the defeat of the NDC, Mahama has attributed the NDC's massive loss in the Central region to disunity and egocentric tendencies among its members.

In terms of parliamentary elections, prior to the 2016 general elections, the NDC had 16 seats in the region, whilst the NPP had 7, but the NPP grabbed 19 seats leaving only 4 for the NDC after the 2016 votes.

The big question is will the incumbent NPP government maintain its number in the Central region or hand over to the NDC in 2020?

Below is a table chart of how the NDC lost to the NPP in the Central region. (Parliamentary)

UPPER DENKYIRA WEST VOTES AMBROSE AMOAH-ASHYIAH, NDC 10,655 SAMUEL NSOWAH-DJAN, NPP 16,881

UPPER DENKYIRA EAST VOTES FREDRICK ENCHILL, PPP 275 EMELIA ANKOMAH, NDC 16,297 NANA AMOAKOH, NPP 22,272 YAW ASAMOAH, CPP 810 OFFIN AMANIANPONG O.K. , PNC 61 PATRICK ADU, IND 233

TWIFO ATTI MORKWA VOTES ABU AYUBA, PPP 273 SAMUEL ATO AMOAH, NDC 14,887 ABRAHAM DWUMA ODOOM, NPP 21,231 EBENEZER APPIAH, CPP 115

HEMANG LOWER DENKYIRA VOTES PAUL KINGSLEY AMBANTIEM, PPP 257 FOSTER JOSEPH ANDOH, NDC 10,338 BRIGHT WIREKO-BROBBERY, NPP 15,043 JOHN FELIX KRAMPAH, CPP 119

ASSIN SOUTH VOTES SABINA APPIAH-KUBI, NDC 15,683 JOHN NTIM FORDJOUR, NPP 23,308 SANKOFIE ABBAM LARTEY, CPP 141 NANA NTI TAKRA , IND 377

ASSIN CENTRAL VOTES KOFI BLANKSON, NDC 10,618 KEN OHENE AGYAPONG, NPP 17,979 JOHN DACOSTA BOTCHWEY, CPP 154

ASSIN NORTH VOTES ISAAC MANU, PPP 979 SAMUEL AMBRE, NDC 10,751 ABENA DUROWAA MENSAH, NPP 15,553 SANNI MAHAMA, CPP 115

ASIKUMA ODOBEING BRAKWA VOTES RICHARD ATO QUAINOO, PPP 237 ALHASSAN KOBINA GHANSAH,, NDC 23,330 ANTHONY EFFAH, NPP 23,760 HAYFORD AMOAKOH, CPP 90

AGONA EAST VOTES QUEENSTAR POKUA SAWYER, NDC 19,789 JAMES OWUSU BARNES, NPP 18,513 APPIAH KUBI SHARIFIU, CPP 310

AGONA WEST VOTES CHARLES OBENG-INKOOM, NDC 23,423 CYNTHIA MAMLE MORRISON, NPP 32,770 EVANS IDAN COFFIE, CPP 277

AWUTU SENYA EAST VOTES NANA KWEKU APPIAH-KWARTEN, PPP 494 ADAMS NUHU, NDC 24,373 MAVIS HAWA KOOMSON, NPP 34,656 NII ADDY ISHMAEL AFUM, CPP 123

AWUTU SENYA WEST VOTES HANNAH SERWAA TETTEH, NDC 25,664 GEORGE NENYI ANDAH, NPP 28,867 ALLAN BARNES YAWSON, CPP 228

EFFUTU VOTES NANA OFORI OWUSU, PPP 1,427 ERIC DON-ARTHUR, NDC 12,628 ALEXANDER AFENYO MARKIN, NPP 22,964 EBENEZER R. AKUMBEA-SAM, CPP 80 MURTALA MUHAMMED UMAR, PNC 22

GOMOA EAST VOTES EUNICE ASSUMANG, PPP 920 PAITOO DEGRAFT, NDC 15,010 KOJO ASEMANYI, NPP 17,654 GODFRED KUMEDZRO CUDJOR, CPP 105 MARCUS YAW DANSO, IND. 1,604

GOMOA CENTRAL VOTES GRACE IGNOPHIA APPIAH, PPP 174 RACHEL FLORENCE APPOH, NDC 12,858 NAANA EYIAH, NPP 14,178 EMMANUEL APPOH MENSAH, CPP 280

GOMOA WEST VOTES CHARLES YAWSON, PPP 2,086 SAMUEL FLETCHER, NDC 21,004 ALEXANDER KODWO KUM ABBAN, NPP 22,741 STEPHEN AFRIYIE, CPP 260

AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM VOTES JERRY HENRY QUANSAH, PPP 194 CASSIEL ATO BAAH FORSON, NDC 25,601 SARAH MENSAH , NDP 57 MONICA DAAPONG, CPP 55 RANSFORD EMMANUEL HARRISON, NPP 21,903

EKUMFI VOTES STEPHEN QUANSAH, PPP 505 ABEIKU CRENTSIL, NDC 11,632 FRANCIS KINGSLEY ATO CUDJOE, NPP 12,240 KWEKU ESSOUN, CPP 70

MFANTSIMAN VOTES KWABENA OKYERE, PPP 4,043 JAMES ESSUON, NDC 26,021 EKOW HAYFORD, NPP 26,747 PIUS EBO DUSHAN, CPP 318

ABURA ASEBU KWAMANKESE VOTES CLEMENT ABAIDOO, PPP 1,054 SAMUEL KWEKU HAYFORD, NDC 20,508 ELVIS MORRIS DONKOH, NPP 22,245 KWAME EDU OFORI, PNC 116

CAPE COAST NORTH VOTES SARAH MARY BUCKNOR, PPP 3,251 KWABENA OWUSU ACHEAMPONG, NDC 16,309 BARBARA AYISI, NPP 19,475 PETER CAESAR KWEGYIR AGGREY, CPP 88

CAPE COAST SOUTH VOTES BRIGHT EDEM DROEFENU, PPP 606 RICKETTS HAGAN KWESI, NDC 20,456 MICHAEL ARTHUR- DADZIE, NPP 19,718 ATO AIDOO-NYANOR, CPP 78 ALBERT ISAAC KOFI COBBINA, IND. 203