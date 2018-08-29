Some Ghanaians are even referring to the historic success chalked by the NPP.
But the road to the presidential seat has not been an easy one.
Nana Addo when against all odds, he defeated incumbent Mahama with a margin of over one million votes.
While Nana Addo's votes appreciated significantly, National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) Mahama's dropped. Nana Addo widened the gap with 1,002,749 votes.
In the 2012 election, Nana Addo won in two regions (Ashanti and Eastern), but now has six to his credit, including the four swing regions – Brong-Ahafo, Western, Central and Greater Accra.
With a winning margin of 53.85% to 44.40% (including victory in each of the four swing regions of Greater Accra, Western, Central and Brong Ahafo), Nana Addo beat Mahama to the presidency.
In the Central region, Nana Addo polled 496,668 votes representing 53.22% whiles Mahama polled 405,262 votes (43.43%).
The NDC won in the region in 1996, 2008 and 2012 to rule the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won in the Central Region in 2000, 2004 and 2016 to grab the presidential seat.
The Central region is no longer a safe region for the NDC.
Comparing the votes polled in the Central region between the NPP and the NDC in the 2012 election, Mahama got 492,374 (52.12%). His political opponent Nana Addo polled 430,135 (45.53%).
In terms of parliamentary elections, prior to the 2016 general elections, the NDC had 16 seats in the region, whilst the NPP had 7, but the NPP grabbed 19 seats leaving only 4 for the NDC after the 2016 votes.
The big question is will the incumbent NPP government maintain its number in the Central region or hand over to the NDC in 2020?
Below is a table chart of how the NDC lost to the NPP in the Central region. (Parliamentary)
UPPER DENKYIRA WEST
VOTES
AMBROSE AMOAH-ASHYIAH, NDC
10,655
SAMUEL NSOWAH-DJAN, NPP
16,881
UPPER DENKYIRA EAST
VOTES
FREDRICK ENCHILL, PPP
275
EMELIA ANKOMAH, NDC
16,297
NANA AMOAKOH, NPP
22,272
YAW ASAMOAH, CPP
810
OFFIN AMANIANPONG O.K. , PNC
61
PATRICK ADU, IND
233
TWIFO ATTI MORKWA
VOTES
ABU AYUBA, PPP
273
SAMUEL ATO AMOAH, NDC
14,887
ABRAHAM DWUMA ODOOM, NPP
21,231
EBENEZER APPIAH, CPP
115
HEMANG LOWER DENKYIRA
VOTES
PAUL KINGSLEY AMBANTIEM, PPP
257
FOSTER JOSEPH ANDOH, NDC
10,338
BRIGHT WIREKO-BROBBERY, NPP
15,043
JOHN FELIX KRAMPAH, CPP
119
ASSIN SOUTH
VOTES
SABINA APPIAH-KUBI, NDC
15,683
JOHN NTIM FORDJOUR, NPP
23,308
SANKOFIE ABBAM LARTEY, CPP
141
NANA NTI TAKRA , IND
377
ASSIN CENTRAL
VOTES
KOFI BLANKSON, NDC
10,618
KEN OHENE AGYAPONG, NPP
17,979
JOHN DACOSTA BOTCHWEY, CPP
154
ASSIN NORTH
VOTES
ISAAC MANU, PPP
979
SAMUEL AMBRE, NDC
10,751
ABENA DUROWAA MENSAH, NPP
15,553
SANNI MAHAMA, CPP
115
ASIKUMA ODOBEING BRAKWA
VOTES
RICHARD ATO QUAINOO, PPP
237
ALHASSAN KOBINA GHANSAH,, NDC
23,330
ANTHONY EFFAH, NPP
23,760
HAYFORD AMOAKOH, CPP
90
AGONA EAST
VOTES
QUEENSTAR POKUA SAWYER, NDC
19,789
JAMES OWUSU BARNES, NPP
18,513
APPIAH KUBI SHARIFIU, CPP
310
AGONA WEST
VOTES
CHARLES OBENG-INKOOM, NDC
23,423
CYNTHIA MAMLE MORRISON, NPP
32,770
EVANS IDAN COFFIE, CPP
277
AWUTU SENYA EAST
VOTES
NANA KWEKU APPIAH-KWARTEN, PPP
494
ADAMS NUHU, NDC
24,373
MAVIS HAWA KOOMSON, NPP
34,656
NII ADDY ISHMAEL AFUM, CPP
123
AWUTU SENYA WEST
VOTES
HANNAH SERWAA TETTEH, NDC
25,664
GEORGE NENYI ANDAH, NPP
28,867
ALLAN BARNES YAWSON, CPP
228
EFFUTU
VOTES
NANA OFORI OWUSU, PPP
1,427
ERIC DON-ARTHUR, NDC
12,628
ALEXANDER AFENYO MARKIN, NPP
22,964
EBENEZER R. AKUMBEA-SAM, CPP
80
MURTALA MUHAMMED UMAR, PNC
22
GOMOA EAST
VOTES
EUNICE ASSUMANG, PPP
920
PAITOO DEGRAFT, NDC
15,010
KOJO ASEMANYI, NPP
17,654
GODFRED KUMEDZRO CUDJOR, CPP
105
MARCUS YAW DANSO, IND.
1,604
GOMOA CENTRAL
VOTES
GRACE IGNOPHIA APPIAH, PPP
174
RACHEL FLORENCE APPOH, NDC
12,858
NAANA EYIAH, NPP
14,178
EMMANUEL APPOH MENSAH, CPP
280
GOMOA WEST
VOTES
CHARLES YAWSON, PPP
2,086
SAMUEL FLETCHER, NDC
21,004
ALEXANDER KODWO KUM ABBAN, NPP
22,741
STEPHEN AFRIYIE, CPP
260
AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM
VOTES
JERRY HENRY QUANSAH, PPP
194
CASSIEL ATO BAAH FORSON, NDC
25,601
SARAH MENSAH , NDP
57
MONICA DAAPONG, CPP
55
RANSFORD EMMANUEL HARRISON, NPP
21,903
EKUMFI
VOTES
STEPHEN QUANSAH, PPP
505
ABEIKU CRENTSIL, NDC
11,632
FRANCIS KINGSLEY ATO CUDJOE, NPP
12,240
KWEKU ESSOUN, CPP
70
MFANTSIMAN
VOTES
KWABENA OKYERE, PPP
4,043
JAMES ESSUON, NDC
26,021
EKOW HAYFORD, NPP
26,747
PIUS EBO DUSHAN, CPP
318
ABURA ASEBU KWAMANKESE
VOTES
CLEMENT ABAIDOO, PPP
1,054
SAMUEL KWEKU HAYFORD, NDC
20,508
ELVIS MORRIS DONKOH, NPP
22,245
KWAME EDU OFORI, PNC
116
CAPE COAST NORTH
VOTES
SARAH MARY BUCKNOR, PPP
3,251
KWABENA OWUSU ACHEAMPONG, NDC
16,309
BARBARA AYISI, NPP
19,475
PETER CAESAR KWEGYIR AGGREY, CPP
88
CAPE COAST SOUTH
VOTES
BRIGHT EDEM DROEFENU, PPP
606
RICKETTS HAGAN KWESI, NDC
20,456
MICHAEL ARTHUR- DADZIE, NPP
19,718
ATO AIDOO-NYANOR, CPP
78
ALBERT ISAAC KOFI COBBINA, IND.
203
KEEA
VOTES
JOHN STERLIN, PPP
18,860
SAMUEL ATTA MILLS, NDC
21,957
STEPHEN NANA ATO ARTHUR, NPP
15,960
ROSE AUSTIN TENADU, CPP
410