All you need to know about NDC presidential hopeful, Mahama

John Mahama is a Christian, and a member of Assemblies of God, he is a passionate reader and a consummate writer, he has a vivid interest in farming and ICT.

He is a politician who served as President of Ghana from July 24, 2012 to January 7, 2017.

Mahama is the first vice president to have ascended to the presidency due to the death of his predecessor, John Evans Atta Mills.

He was elected to serve a full term as President in the December 2012 election. He ran for re-election to a second full term in the 2016 election but was defeated in the first round by New Patriotic Party candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, whom he had defeated four years prior.

This makes him the first president in the history of Ghana to not have won a second term.

John Mahama's father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, served as the first member of Parliament for the West Gonja constituency, as well as the first regional commissioner of the Northern Region during the First Republic (under Kwame Nkrumah), setting the stage for Mahama to follow in his father's footsteps.

Mahama has an impressive record in Ghanaian politics, having served as the Ghanaian and Pan-African MP, deputy minister, minister, vice president, and president.

Mahama was first elected to the Parliament of Ghana in the 1996 elections to represent the Bole Bamboi Constituency for a four-year term.

In April 1997, Mahama was appointed Deputy Minister of Communications. He was made the substantive Minister of Communications in November 1998, serving in that post until January 2001.

On January 7, 2009, Mahama became the Vice-President of Ghana.

He also served as the Chairman of the National Economic Management Team, the Armed Forces Council of Ghana, the Decentralisation and Implementation Committee and the Police Council of Ghana in this capacity.

Mahama was elected to preside over ECOWAS on March 30, 2014 and was also elected as the Chairperson of the African Union’s (AU’s) High-Level African Trade Committee (HATC).

He is a communication expert, historian, and writer.

His first book, a memoir called My First Coup d’Etat was published by Bloomsbury on July 3, 2012.

Mahama is married to Lordina Mahama and has three children named Farida Mahama, Sharaf Mahama and Jesse Mahama.

He's seeking a second term to be the presidential candidate from his political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He will contest against former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, and former National Health Insurance Scheme CEO, Sylvester Mensah.

Among those who have declared their interest to lead the party are former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Elikplim Agbemava and second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, MP for Cape Coast South and Former Deputy Finance Minister, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan.