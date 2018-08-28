Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

All you need to know about NDC presidential hopeful, Mahama


Profile All you need to know about NDC presidential hopeful, Mahama

Mahama seeking a second term to be the presidential candidate from his political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

John Mahama is a Christian, and a member of Assemblies of God, he is a passionate reader and a consummate writer, he has a vivid interest in farming and ICT.

He is a politician who served as President of Ghana from July 24, 2012 to January 7, 2017.

Mahama is the first vice president to have ascended to the presidency due to the death of his predecessor, John Evans Atta Mills.

He was elected to serve a full term as President in the December 2012 election. He ran for re-election to a second full term in the 2016 election but was defeated in the first round by New Patriotic Party candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, whom he had defeated four years prior.

This makes him the first president in the history of Ghana to not have won a second term.

READ MORE: Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador

John Mahama's father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, served as the first member of Parliament for the West Gonja constituency, as well as the first regional commissioner of the Northern Region during the First Republic (under Kwame Nkrumah), setting the stage for Mahama to follow in his father's footsteps.

Mahama has an impressive record in Ghanaian politics, having served as the Ghanaian and Pan-African MP, deputy minister, minister, vice president, and president.

Mahama was first elected to the Parliament of Ghana in the 1996 elections to represent the Bole Bamboi Constituency for a four-year term.

In April 1997, Mahama was appointed Deputy Minister of Communications. He was made the substantive Minister of Communications in November 1998, serving in that post until January 2001.

On January 7, 2009, Mahama became the Vice-President of Ghana.

play

 

He also served as the Chairman of the National Economic Management Team, the Armed Forces Council of Ghana, the Decentralisation and Implementation Committee and the Police Council of Ghana in this capacity.

Mahama was elected to preside over ECOWAS on March 30, 2014 and was also elected as the Chairperson of the African Union’s (AU’s) High-Level African Trade Committee (HATC).

He is a communication expert, historian, and writer.

His first book, a memoir called My First Coup d’Etat was published by Bloomsbury on July 3, 2012.

Mahama is married to Lordina Mahama and has three children named Farida Mahama, Sharaf Mahama and Jesse Mahama.

READ ALSO: Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwart

He's seeking a second term to be the presidential candidate from his political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He will contest against former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, and former National Health Insurance Scheme CEO, Sylvester Mensah.

Among those who have declared their interest to lead the party are former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Elikplim Agbemava and second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, MP for Cape Coast South and Former Deputy Finance Minister, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Discriminatory Comments: I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises over 'blind man, stammerer' comments Discriminatory Comments I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises over 'blind man, stammerer' comments
NDC Presidential Race: Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador NDC Presidential Race Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador
2020 Polls: Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwart 2020 Polls Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwart
Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry  Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry 
Former President: Mahama spotted riding motorbike in town Former President Mahama spotted riding motorbike in town
Forsake: Women's wing begs Otiko Afisah Djaba not to quit NPP Forsake Women's wing begs Otiko Afisah Djaba not to quit NPP

Recommended Videos

Free SHS: Funding free SHS hasn’t been easy – Nana Addo confesses Free SHS Funding free SHS hasn’t been easy – Nana Addo confesses
Nii Lante Vanderpuye: Mahama is sacrificing to contest, Ghanaians must thank him Nii Lante Vanderpuye Mahama is sacrificing to contest, Ghanaians must thank him
Politics: Rawlings slams Alban Bagbin for anti-social comments Politics Rawlings slams Alban Bagbin for anti-social comments



Top Articles

1 Capital Bank Collapse A-Plus chides Manasseh Azure's defence on Otabil's...bullet
2 Former President Mahama spotted riding motorbike in townbullet
3 2020 Polls Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwartbullet
4 Revelations Strange money hitting my account – Martin Amidubullet
5 Allegations NPP made up of bunch of thieves - A-Plus allegesbullet
6 NDC Race Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirantsbullet
7 Reformed Mahama a changed man; he now listens to NDC Elders...bullet
8 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled...bullet
9 2020 Polls NPP unfazed by Mahama's returnbullet
10 Forsake Women's wing begs Otiko Afisah Djaba not to...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Presidential Race Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador
2020 Polls Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwart
Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry 
Former President Mahama spotted riding motorbike in town
NDC Race Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirants
Revelations Strange money hitting my account – Martin Amidu
2020 Polls NPP unfazed by Mahama's return
2020 Polls Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again
NDC Primaries Mahama coming to rescue Ghanaians- Sam George
Reformed Mahama a changed man; he now listens to NDC Elders – Nii Lante

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio...bullet
9 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

APC Founder Ayariga denies Bawku attack
NDC Primaries Mahama coming to rescue Ghanaians- Sam George
In Bawku Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawku
2020 Polls Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again