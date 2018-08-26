Mahama coming to rescue Ghanaians- Sam George

news

Ex-president John Mahama has been touted as the Messiah who is coming to save Ghanaians from economic hardship.

READ MORE: Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawku

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George says the decision of the ex-president to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race in a bid to lead the party into the 2020 polls "is a rescue mission."

“I am for John Dramani Mahama. It is a rescue mission for the Republic. All hands on deck ye citizens. Let's do this for the motherland,” he said in tweet.

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, 23 August 2018, officially conveyed his intention to run for the flag bearer slot of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In a video explaining his decision to stage a comeback, Mr Mahama said: “In coming to this firm decision, I have pondered deeply and soberly on the socio-economic and political landscape of our country today vis-à-vis the clear path we have started to build, aimed at positioning Ghana as a true middle-income country by modernising our dilapidated social and economic infrastructure and gradually inculcating in the Ghanaian, a sense of patriotism, self-belief and commitment to a one-Ghana agendum.

READ MORE: Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again



I have taken into consideration, the groundswell of support, the never-ending calls and encouragement from a large section of our party elders, members of our party, supporters and Ghanaians, from diverse backgrounds. I have prayed diligently about the task ahead and I believe I owe a duty to God, and my country, to take our great party back into government to right the wrongs of the past and to put an end to the cries of the people under the current dispensation.”