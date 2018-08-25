Pulse.com.gh logo
Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again


There has been mixed reaction following his declaration on Thursday. While some say he should retire from politics and enjoy his status as an ex-president and a statesman, others, especially his supporters, believe he has not finished his term in office.

  Published: , Refreshed:

Former President John Mahama has announced that he will contest in the National Democratic Congress presidential race in a bid to lead the party into the 2020 polls.

READ MORE: Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure - NDC MP

There has been mixed reaction following his declaration on Thursday. While some say he should retire from politics and enjoy his status as an ex-president and a statesman, others, especially his supporters, believe he has not finished his term in office.

Why the ex-president is contesting again?

1. Pressure from party: There has been a groundswell of support for him to run again for president. Mr Mahama is widely expected to win the NDC presidential race and come up face to face with President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 polls.

2. Unfinished business: The ex-president believes he has an unfinished business considering many of the infrastructural projects he started which is yet to be completed by the current New Patriotic Party administration.

3. Economic hardship: Mr Mahama in a video announcing his intention to run for president again said he wants to reduce the hardship facing Ghanaians under the current Akufo-Addo government.

4. Bringing the NDC back to power: For Mr Mahama, sending the NDC back to opposition is his biggest nightmare. He will fancy another opportunity, as he said in declaration video, to "write the wrongs of the past."

READ MORE: Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama

5. Breaking the tie: President Mahama defeated then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2012 polls following the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills. He, in turn, was heavily defeated in the 2016 polls by the President Akufo-Addo. A run again between the two will break the tie between them.

